The new all-electric Mini Cooper SE has arrived in India with a price tag of ₹53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Sold as a completely built-up unit (CBU), the electric hatchback will be offered in a single Favoured trim. Bookings have opened through Mini dealerships nationwide, with deliveries starting immediately.

Performance and charging

The Cooper SE draws power from an electric motor producing 160 kW, equivalent to approximately 215 bhp, and 330 Nm of torque. Mini claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 6.7 seconds.

A 54.2 kWh battery pack, positioned beneath the floor, delivers a claimed range of 402 km on the WLTP cycle. The car supports DC fast charging at up to 95 kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes. Charging settings can also be monitored and adjusted through the Mini App.

Design and cabin features

The electric Cooper retains the brand's familiar compact proportions, circular headlights and octagonal front grille. It gets LED lighting with different welcome and goodbye animations, flush door handles, 17-inch U-Spoke alloy wheels and a panoramic glass roof.

Buyers can choose from Ocean Wave Green, British Racing Green and Chilli Red exterior shades, with contrasting roof and mirror finishes depending on the colour. The cabin features a circular OLED touchscreen, a toggle switch bar and recycled textile upholstery. Other equipment includes a head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system, wireless smartphone charging and a voice assistant activated by saying “Hey Mini".

Safety and ownership

The Cooper SE gets Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, including front collision warning, lane departure warning, reversing assistance and rear cross-traffic warning with brake intervention. Parking assistance, cruise control and a rear-view camera are also part of the equipment list.

The electric Mini comes with a two-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty and two years of 24x7 roadside assistance. Service packages are available for up to 10 years or 2 lakh kilometres, while extended warranty coverage can be purchased up to the car's tenth year.

BMW India Financial Services will also offer financing options with assured buyback for up to five years.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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