New Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe ditches V8 for a 1,153-HP electric powertrain

Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off its most powerful production electric car to date, the GT 4-Door Coupe. Built on a purpose-designed AMG.EA platform, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe marks a significant moment for the brand. It is the first series-production electric vehicle anywhere in the world to employ axial flux motor technology. Two variants will be available at launch: the GT 63 and the GT 55.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe: What Makes It Different

Unlike conventional electric motors, where electromagnetic flux runs perpendicular to the axis, axial flux motors route it parallel to the axis. The result is a significantly more compact unit capable of higher continuous output and repeated performance bursts. Three such motors power the car, one at the front and two at the rear, developed by YASA, a British specialist that became a Mercedes-Benz subsidiary in 2021.

The GT 63 variant produces 1,169 bhp and 2,000 Nm of torque, enabling a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.1 seconds and a 300 km/h top speed with the optional Driver's Package. The GT 55 produces 816 bhp with 1,800 Nm. Both cars weigh 2,460 kg and share identical dimensions: 5,094 mm in length, 1,959 mm wide, and 1,411 mm tall.

Six turbine-design taillights and a deployable AEROKINETICS rear diffuser define the GT 4-Door Coupe's aggressive stance.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe: Battery and charging

The 106 kWh battery operates on an 800-volt architecture and uses directly oil-cooled cylindrical cells measuring 105 mm tall and 26 mm in diameter. The NCMA cell chemistry delivers energy density exceeding 298 Wh/kg at cell level. Peak DC charging power reaches 600 kW, allowing roughly 460 km of range to be added in just ten minutes. A 10–80 per cent charge takes 11 minutes. WLTP range is quoted at up to 700 km for the GT 55.

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Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe: V8 Experience Without a V8

For buyers accustomed to AMG's petrol heritage, the AMGFORCE S+ drive mode artificially recreates the feel of a V8 engine using over 1,600 sound files mixed in real time. The system also introduces simulated gear changes with haptic feedback and tightened seatbelts to retain emotional engagement in an electric car.

Three AMG RACE ENGINEER rotary controllers dominate the centre console, flanked by dual 14-inch displays in seamless-glass design.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe: Driving tech and aerodynamics

Three rotary controllers on the centre console, called the AMG RACE ENGINEER Control Unit, let drivers independently adjust throttle response, cornering behaviour, and traction control across nine stages. Active aerodynamic elements include underbody venturi flow plates and a deployable rear diffuser. The drag coefficient stands at a low 0.22.

Mercedes-AMG chairman Michael Schiebe described the car as "an absolute high-performance machine, packed with pioneering innovations that enable previously unimaginable driving performance in this segment."

Production begins at the Sindelfingen plant in summer 2026, with pricing expected to be in line with the outgoing combustion-engined predecessor. There is also no official information on India availability yet.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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