New Kinetic e-Luna electric moped design patented, launch likely during festive season

Kinetic is gearing up to launch the updated version of e-Luna in India in a few months. The automaker has registered the design patent for the upcoming updated version of the electric moped. Kinetic Luna has been one of the popular mopeds in the country, offering last-mile mobility for many riders as well as to the logistics sector. The Kinetic e-Luna comes as a fully electric version of that and the company is now ready to offer an updated model.

The patent of the new Kinetic e-Luna reveals the electric moped will come with a design that is in line with the internal combustion engine-propelled version. However, there will be some EV-specific design elements as well. The new Kinetic e-Luna comes with the squarish headlamp, a small tab-like fully digital instrument cluster.

While it is not clear where the battery pack is located, there is a large box placed between the rider's seat and the handlebar. Inside that box, there could be a new battery pack, which would increase the overall riding range of the electric moped. However, Kinetic has not revealed anything officially so far. In a nutshell, the upcoming e-Luna looks exactly like the one that is on sale currently in the Indian market.

On the powertrain front, the current Kinetic e-Luna is powered by a 2 kWh battery pack that offers a range of up to 110 kilometres on a single charge. However, with an additional battery pack, which is likely to be available with the new model, the updated Kinetic e-Luna would be able to run up to 200 kilometres on a full charge. It will be interesting to see if the additional battery pack in the new e-Luna comes as a removable one or not. The current model is capable of running at a top speed of 50 kmph and it takes four hours to be charged fully.

Kinetic has not revealed any launch plan for the new e-Luna. However, expect it to hit the market sometime around the festive season this year.

