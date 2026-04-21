New Hyundai Ioniq 3 breaks cover: Compact EV hatchback with up to 496 km range

Hyundai remains committed to developing electric vehicles alongside its pure-ICE and hybrid ambitions, and to this effect, has taken the cover off its new Ioniq 3 compact electric hatchback for the European market. This marks the fourth EV from the South Korean carmaker’s premium all-electric lineup, and it arrives with a sporty design with a focus on aerodynamic efficiency and a feature-rich cabin with generous interior space.

Hyundai Ioniq 3: Exterior design

The Hyundai Ioniq 3 features a sporty design with aerodynamic styling and pixel LED lighting

The Hyundai Ioniq 3 embodies Hyundai’s ‘Art of Steel’ design ethos with sleek surfacing, sharp lines, and the characteristic pixel LED lighting motif. The hatchback brings a low, rounded front end that gradually travels upwards to form a flat roofline before merging with the rear spoiler.

With such a design, Hyundai is able to maximise interior space and provide ample headroom to rear passengers without compromising on aerodynamics. Speaking of which, the hatchback boasts a 0.263 drag coefficient, aiding single-charge efficiency.

The Ioniq 3 measures 4,155 mm in length (4,170 mm = N-Line variant), with a 2,680 mm long wheelbase. It weighs between 1,550 and 1,580 kg and offers 441 litres of total storage in the trunk.

Hyundai Ioniq 3: Interior details

The cabin includes a large touchscreen infotainment system and a premium audio setup

Despite its compact overhangs, the Ioniq 3 brings relatively spacious interiors, with its long wheelbase and flat-floor design translating to decent legroom. Occupants are further treated to heated and ventilated seats with upholstery options inspired by 1970s Italian furniture design, including recycled and bio-based materials. Creature comforts include a Bose Premium Sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting.

The Ioniq 3 will be launched in Europe as the first Hyundai to feature the Pleos Connect infotainment system. Based on Android Automotive OS, it is available in 12.9-inch and 14.6-inch variants with access to vehicle functions, navigation and connectivity options. While the Pleos system first debuted without any physical controls, the Ioniq 3 does include a dedicated row of switches and toggles for the seats, HVAC controls, and volume settings.

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Hyundai Ioniq 3: Battery, range and performance

The Ioniq 3 comes with both Standard and Long Range variants, with a 61 kWh battery propelling the latter for up to 496 km

Like all the latest Hyundai EVs, the Ioniq 3 is underpinned by the 400-volt E-GMP architecture that features a front motor setup. The Standard Range variant enables a single-charge driving range of up to 344 km (WLTP) and sends 145 bhp and 250 Nm of torque to the front wheels. The Long Range variants come with a 61 kWh battery that takes maximum range to 496 km (WLTP) but reduces total power output to 135 bhp. It is also slower in the 0-100 kmph sprint, with a result of 9.6 seconds compared to the Standard Range, which does it in 9 seconds flat.

Hyundai Ioniq 3: Safety suite

Hyundai equips the Ioniq 3 with seven airbags and SmartSense ADAS features, alongside premium, recycled upholstery options

On the safety front, the Ioniq 3 offers seven airbags as standard and comes with Hyundai’s SmartSense ADAS suite with features such as highway driving assist, remote parking assist, surround view monitor and a blind-spot view monitor.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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