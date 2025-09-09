New grille to 39-inch MBUX Hyperscreen: Mercedes-Benz GLC EV is an exciting car

A the IAA Mobility in Munich, one of the most interesting and crowd-pulling exhibits is the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV, which comes with the automaker's EQ technology. The Mercedes-Benz GLC is one of the bestselling SUVs from the German luxury car manufacturer worldwide, including the Indian market. Adding an electric powertrain to the SUV could be the masterstroke from the automaker, which will eventually increase its appeal to a larger number of customers globally, helping Mercedes-Benz rake in more sales under the GLC nomenclature.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV concept model at the Munich Motor Show grabbed a lot of attention with its overall appearance. Production version of the all-electric SUV will join the Mercedes-Benz line-up in the first half of 2026, serving as a successor to the EQC. While the illuminated front grille, which is absolutely different from what the current ICE version of GLC has, is the key highlight at the exterior, the interior features a mammoth 39-inch MBUX Hyperscreen.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz GLC EV debuts at IAA Mobility, promises over 700 km range

The GLC EV is 3.1 inches longer than the combustion engine propelled GLC. This enhances front and rear legroom and headroom. There’s also 570 litres of cargo space in the rear and a 128-litre frunk. The new GLC EV will be sold alongside the ICE-powered version.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV comes packing a plethora of exciting features. Here is a quick look at the key features, the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV brings to the table.

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: Illuminated grille

The first thing that comes to notice while looking at the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV is the illuminated grille. The electric SUV sports a massive and striking grille, which reinterprets the classic Mercedes-Benz radiator grille. Interestingly, while BMW has moved away from massive kidney grilles with its second-generation iX3, Mercedes-Benz has doubled down on the industry’s fascination with huge grilles in its latest concept. The illuminated grille of the GLC EV comes with 942 small squares illuminated by 140 individual LEDs.

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: Star-shaped LED lights

Another key feature of the exterior of the GLC EV is the star-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRL). The star-shaped LED DRL is slated to become a signature design element across the entire Mercedes-Benz lineup in the near future. The GLC EV brings a glimpse of that. At the back as well, the concept gets star-shaped LED lights and a two-piece roof spoiler.

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: A 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen

Moving inside the cabin, the key highlight of the GLC EV is the mammoth 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that runs from pillar to pillar, stretching across the entire width of the dashboard. It is the largest display ever fitted in a Mercedes-Benz car. The Hyperscreen uses matrix backlight technology with more than 1,000 LEDs and supports zone dimming, allowing two display areas to be adjusted independently for less distraction.

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: Panoramic glass roof

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV gets a panoramic glass roof, which is another key feature inside the cabin. This glass roof can shift from transparent to opaque across nine individually switchable segments. People who seek more from the car can opt for a constellation of 162 LEDs on the roof, replicating a star-studded sky. Beyond this, there is an intricate ambient lighting system, dual wireless phone chargers on a floating console, among other features.

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: 94 kWh battery promising 713 km range

Powering the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV is a 94 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises up to 713 km range on a single charge under the WLTP cycle. The new generation battery pack supports charging speeds of up to 330 kW, meaning a 300 km range in just 10 minutes. In the flagship variant of the GLC EV, the power will be channelled to two motors, each powering one axle. This variant will be able to churn out 476 bhp peak power.

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: Airmatic air suspension

Adding riding comfort to the occupants of the GLC EV will be the same Airmatic air suspension that works in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. This setup will be complete with rear-axle steering and intelligent suspension control, aiming to improve comfort significantly. This system also communicates with traffic infrastructure to sense and respond to speed bumps on the road. The air suspension also uses Google Maps data to ensure the car is in its lowest possible setting for as long as possible, boosting efficiency.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: