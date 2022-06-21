New concept sketches share glimpse of upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV

Hyundai has teased its much-awaited Ioniq 6 electric vehicle through a concept sketch. This is going to be placed as the second model in Hyundai's all-electric Ioniq lineup. From the concept sketch, it can be easily guessed that the upcoming Ioniq 6 electric vehicle will sport a streamlined silhouette with clean, simple lines and will have a sophisticated and aerodynamic form. Hyundai stated the design has been done keeping in mind both the aesthetic and functional needs of customers in the electric mobility era.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be based on the automaker's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) which will provide the electric vehicle with a stretched wheelbase and optimised interior design. Hyundai has not revealed anything related to the range and technical specs of the EV which will break cover later this month.

Prior to this, Hyundai unveiled its first electric SUV Ioniq 5 earlier this year which has already been launched in the United Kingdom, and now the company is gearing up to launch it in India. The EV has already been listed on the official website of the company. When launched, it will be made available in two variants, 2WD and AWD. The former trim will get a rear axle-mounted electric motor that will be able to generate a power output of 217hp along with a peak torque of 350 Nm while the latter will get two electric motors powering each axle. Each of these variants of the electric vehicle promises to offer the user a range of 451 km and 430 km on a single charge.

Moreover, a recent report informed that Hyundai is also developing a small, affordable electric vehicle for the Indian market. The automaker along with the development work of this EV is also focusing on building a strong charging ecosystem in the country.

