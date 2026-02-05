Copyright © HT Media Limited
New BMW i3 pre-series production begins; When will it reach India?

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 05 Feb 2026, 13:22 pm
BMW has started assembling pre-series test vehicles for the all-electric i3 sedan. This milestone validates revamped production lines and workforce training ahead of the official launch

New BMW i3 pre-series production begins; When will it reach India?
Pre-Series Production and Assembly Lines

The current phase serves as a comprehensive stress test for the facility's revamped architecture. By moving production away from the specialised pilot plants at the Research and Innovation Centre and onto the main factory floor, BMW is validating its entire ecosystem under realistic conditions. This includes high-stakes evaluations of the press shop, the newly established body shop, a paint shop, and assembly areas. Every component travels through the plant’s designated logistics channels, allowing engineers to scrutinise material flows and digital system integrations even while production volumes remain low.

Workforce Transition

Beyond the mechanical and digital upgrades, the human element of the production cycle is receiving significant investment. The workforce has transitioned from virtual training environments, utilising augmented reality to master new layouts, to hands-on instruction with the actual machinery. As per the company, the system tests are designed to identify any remaining opportunities for optimisation over the coming months.

Also Read: Audi India introduces ‘My Auras’ app for personalised in-car experience

“Production of pre-series vehicles is an important milestone for our plant. For the first time, we have built a BMW i3 entirely at our plant – using state-of-the-art manufacturing technology and digitally connected processes. With production now close to series maturity, our logistics and production processes are performing under real-world conditions across all technologies: in our modernised press shop, the new body shop, the state-of-the-art paint shop and the new assembly area, as well as the innovative logistics structures. Over the coming months, we will apply the lessons learned from the ramp-up to further refine the processes for series production and ensure a smooth series launch," said Peter Weber, Head, BMW Group Plant Munich.

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2026, 11:09 am IST
