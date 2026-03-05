New BMW i3 teased ahead of March 13 debut: What we know so far

The BMW i3 entered the pre-series production phase in early February 2026, and the carmaker has now confirmed with a new teaser that the electric sedan will be globally unveiled on March 13. This is the electric iteration of the popular 3 Series sedan that has so long been available as an ICE-only model but will now migrate onto the Neue Klasse EV platform, kicking off a brand-new chapter for the iconic nameplate.

The teaser video offers a glimpse of the new BMW i3’s front end, revealing only the silhouette and the car’s lighting signature against a dark background. Derived from the Vision Neue Klasse concept, the i3 will carry over the Neue Klasse design ethos with clean lines and bold surfaces to stand out. It retains the characteristic kidney grille, but in a closed-off, 2-dimensional form factor within a black band that stretches across the nose. The grille is flanked on either end with sharp headlamps, and the entire structure is illuminated with LEDs for funky lightshows on startup.

The overall silhouette remains characteristically 3 Series, with the prominent wheel arches and the Hofmeister kink at the rear, while the tail-end gets a connected LED taillight in the form of a red band stretching across the tailgate. Further design and interior details remain under wraps until the official unveiling.

Neue Klasse performance

The BMW i3 carries Neue Klasse underpinnings and a futuristic design ethos

The BMW i3 will be underpinned by the Neue Klasse platform that debuted with the iX3 SUV. This 800-volt all-electric architecture enables higher charging power and increases efficiency, and it allows for both single and dual-motor setups, catering to RWD or AWD preferences.

The platform debuts the sixth-gen eDrive system featuring newly developed motors that derive power from high-density cylindrical cells with 20 per cent higher energy density than earlier models. Usable battery capacity is expected to stand at 108.7 kWh, and at charging speeds of up to 400 kW, a 10 to 80 per cent charge should get over in just 21 minutes.

While entry-level models are expected to push 300 bhp, the top-spec i3 will potentially reach the 500 bhp mark. There is an electric M3 in the pipeline as well, which will likely take it even further. For reference, the iX3 50 xDrive comes with a dual-motor setup that sends 463 bhp and 645 Nm of torque to all four wheels. With this, the electric SUV makes the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.7 seconds before topping out at 209 kmph.

Positioning and availability

The platform enables BMW to maintain its dual-platform strategy, and as such, the i3 will coexist alongside the gasoline-powered 3 Series. Upon launch, it will join BMW’s all-electric lineup under the BMW i sub-brand, including SUVs like the iX3, iX4 and iX5. While an India launch is not yet confirmed, the country is a key market for the carmaker, and we can expect the electric sedan to make its way here by 2027.

