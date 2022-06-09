Nagpur to induct 144 electric buses in its intra-city public transport fleet 

In the first batch, PMI Electro Mobility will supply fifteen battery powered buses to Nagpur Municipal Corporation that will be integrated into its operational fleet within the first three months.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will add 144 electric electric buses to its intra-city public transport fleet, and these buses will be supplied by PMI Electro Mobility. The electric commercial vehicle manufacturer has won the tender for this, marking its foray into Maharashtra’s electric public transport ecosystem. In the first batch, PMI Electro will supply fifteen battery powered buses to NMC that will be integrated into its operational fleet within the first three months.

Sixty more electric buses will be supplied and made operational within six months while the remaining buses will be added to the fleet within eight months. This initiative by NMC will create an intra-city record by covering about 88 million green kilometres. “Through our e-buses, we will actively contribute to the clean mobility drive of Nagpur and help its stature as a leading Smart City in the country," said Aman Garg, Director at PMI Electro.

PMI Electro Mobility won the tender to supply the electric buses to NMC as it emerged as the lowest bidder among three competitors. Through its commitment to safe, sustainable and zero emission vehicles, the EV company aims to benefit about 13 crore passengers over next nine years. “It gives us pride to emerge as the winner of this tender. This win is a testament to our prowess in R&D and manufacture of world-class electric commercial vehicles," Garg added.

Earlier this month, the West Bengal government announced that it is adding 2,000 electric buses to its fleet and is also working on converting at least 3,000 diesel-run buses into CNG-powered vehicles in the next few years. At present, 80 electric buses are deployed in Kolkata while a pilot project for turning 30 fossil fuel-run buses into CNG-operated ones has already been accomplished.

