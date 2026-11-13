My EV Service opens first company-operated electric vehicle service hub in Pune

Pune has become the launch market for My EV Service’s multi-brand electric vehicle servicing network, with the company opening its first company-operated workshop in Talawade, Pimpri Chinchwad. The Pandurang EV Service Hub will cater to electric two- and three-wheeler owners, including daily commuters, delivery partners and auto-rickshaw drivers.

The facility was inaugurated by Maheshdada Landge, MLA from Bhosari, Pimpri Chinchwad. It is the largest of the company’s three workshop formats and will handle routine maintenance, repairs and more complex diagnostic work.

How the service hub will operate

The workshop follows an eight-step process, starting with vehicle intake and ending with a quality check. Every vehicle undergoes a mandatory diagnosis before technicians recommend any work. Customers receive an itemised estimate and must approve it before paid repairs begin. Completed jobs are accompanied by an invoice and a digital service record.

The hub is staffed by technicians trained in electric vehicle systems and electrical safety. My EV Service follows a repair-first approach, aiming to identify faults and fix components where technically feasible and safe, rather than recommending replacements unnecessarily.

The facility operates from 9 am to 7 pm, six days a week, and remains closed on Thursdays. Appointments can be made through the My EV Service app or its website, myevservice.in.

Six-month pilot ahead of expansion

The opening marks the beginning of a six-month pilot in Pune. The company will assess service accessibility, repair turnaround times, quality, spare-parts availability and operating costs before using the findings to guide its wider network.

Founder Ashwini Tiwari said, "The next phase of EV adoption will depend on what happens after the purchase." The company’s in-house platform, Autobot OS, manages bookings, digital job cards, technician workflows, spare-parts coordination and billing. It also uses geo-fencing to help connect riders with nearby service centres. An AI-based assistance system for emergency repairs and on-road support is under development.

Network plans

My EV Service aims to establish 30 centres by March 2027. It plans to have five operational facilities in Pune by December 2026, including a company-owned and operated centre in Bavdhan. The remaining Pune facilities will follow a franchise-owned, company-operated model.

The next expansion phase will cover Bengaluru, where three centres are planned, along with Mysuru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kerala, the NCR region, Indore, Vidisha and Bhagalpur. In Maharashtra, the proposed network includes two centres each in Nagpur and Nashik, and one in Sindhudurg.

The company said it has received more than 200 franchise applications and finalised four partners in Pune. Autobot Academy will help train technicians to support the planned expansion.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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