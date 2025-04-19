Music composer AR Rahman buys Mahindra XEV 9e

Popular music composer, AR Rahman has taken delivery of a new Mahindra XEV 9e . AR Rahman helped Mahindra in composing various notification and warning sounds for the new born electric vehicles. AR Rahman is not the only Bollywood celebrity who has purchased the XEV 9e. Before this, Anurag Kashyap also took delivery of the XEV 9e.

AR Rahman opted for the Tango Red colour scheme which is quite popular with the XEV 9e owners. Other colours on offer are Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Desert Myst, Ruby Velvet, Everest White and Stealth Black.

The Mahindra XEV 9e showcases a coupe SUV design, characterized by its triangular LED headlamps and wide LED daytime running lights. The coupe-inspired profile is enhanced by inverted L-shaped connected LED daytime running lights and elegant LED taillights. This robust design is further emphasized by sharp character lines and a lit logo, contributing to its powerful presence.

Watch: Mahindra XEV 9e review: New benchmark for EVs in India? | Range and road test | First impressions

What is the price of the Mahindra XEV 9e?

The prices of XEV 9e starts at ₹21.90 lakh and go up to ₹30.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom and introductory.

What are the specifications of the Mahindra XEV 9e?

Constructed on the Mahindra INGLO platform, the XEV 9e offers two battery pack choices: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. It is equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs, recognized for their superior thermal protection and longevity.

The electric coupe SUV features rapid charging capabilities, allowing it to reach a charge level of 20-80 per cent in merely 20 minutes when utilizing a 175 kW DC fast charger. Its electric powertrains can produce peak power outputs between 224 bhp and 278 bhp for the rear wheels. Mahindra claims that the 79 kWh battery pack can deliver an estimated range of around 500 km on a single charge.

Also Read : John Abraham brings home a customised Mahindra Thar Roxx. Here's what makes it different

What are the features of the Mahindra XEV 9e?

The interior of the Mahindra XEV 9e features a striking triple-screen layout that enhances the dashboard, creating a luxurious atmosphere. This setup includes three 12.3-inch screens, all driven by Mahindra's Adrenox software, which integrates a touchscreen infotainment system with the driver's display. The vehicle is also fitted with a twin-spoke multifunction steering wheel that boasts an illuminated logo.

Moreover, the SUV offers a range of conveniences such as a wireless smartphone charger, a 16-speaker sound system, a panoramic sunroof, automatic parking capabilities, and a comprehensive advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) suite.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: