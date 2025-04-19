HT Auto
Music composer AR Rahman buys Mahindra XEV 9e

19 Apr 2025
  • The prices of XEV 9e starts at 21.90 lakh and go up to 30.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom and introductory.
AR Rahman opted for Tango Red colour scheme of the XEV 9e.

Popular music composer, AR Rahman has taken delivery of a new Mahindra XEV 9e. AR Rahman helped Mahindra in composing various notification and warning sounds for the new born electric vehicles. AR Rahman is not the only Bollywood celebrity who has purchased the XEV 9e. Before this, Anurag Kashyap also took delivery of the XEV 9e.

