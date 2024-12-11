Motohaus bags over 300 bookings for newly launched VLF Tennis e-scooter

The recently launched VLF Tennis electric scooter has garnered over 300 bookings within a few days since prices were announced in late November. Tushar Shelke, Managing Director - Motohaus, the brand bringing VLF and Brixton Motorcycles to India, confirmed the development on the sidelines of the recently concluded India Bike Week 2024 in Goa.

Motohaus was one of the event's partners and showcased its new range of two-wheelers for potential customers. VLF and Brixton Motorcycles brands to India confirmed the development while speaking to HT Auto on the sidelines of the recently concluded India Bike Week 2024. The Tennis e-scooter and the Brixton range made their public debut at the annual event.

The VLF Tennis electric scooter has been launched at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a rival to electric offerings like the Ola S1 Air, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, and the like. The model packs a 1,500-watt hub motor and draws power from a 2.5 kWh battery pack. The company claims a range of 130 km on a single charge and a top speed of 65 kmph. The company also provides a 720-watt charger for the Tennis electric scooter, with a claimed charging time of 3 hours.

Motohaus will locally assemble the electric scooter in India at the brand's CKD assembly plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. With respect to cycle parts, the electric scooter comes with telescopic front forks and a single shock at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end. The company claims that the Tennis e-scooter weighs just 88 kg. Other notable bits include a 5-inch TFT display for the instrument console, full-LED lighting, a ground clearance of 140 mm and a seat height of 780 mm.

For the uninitiated, VLF stands for Velocifero a brand founded by Alessandro Tartarini, the son of Leopoldo Tartarini, who created the Italjet brand. While VLF has an Italian identity, its scooters are manufactured by Taizhou Velocifero Vehicle Co. Ltd, which is based in Zhejiang, China. The VLF brand is now available in India through Kolhapur-based Motohaus.

