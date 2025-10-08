Most affordable Tesla Model Y launched with a much lower starting price

Tesla stepped back in order to move forward. In a step that has the potential to appeal to a wider audience than just the premium sector, the electric vehicle maker rolled out a lower-priced new version of its top-selling SUV, the Model Y Standard. Priced at $41,630 ( ₹34.7 lakh approx.) including destination charges, the new entry-point trim is approximately $5,000 ( ₹4.2 lakh) less than the outgoing base variant, indicating Tesla's willingness to target a larger number of buyers without compromising the brand's essence electric experience.

Tesla’s decision to democratise the Model Y could prove shrewd. As competition heats up from traditional automakers and Chinese EV brands, affordability is emerging as the new battleground.

For a company known as much for its technology as for its pricing, this is a carefully measured recalibration. The Model Y remains Tesla’s global workhorse, a family-friendly electric SUV that continues to outsell rivals in markets from California to Shanghai.

In addition to simply costing less, the unveiling of the Model Y Standard represents Tesla's effort to open itself up to a wider base. By bringing the entry point down, Tesla is not only attracting aspirational consumers who once found its SUVs beyond their means, but also moving to address mounting competition in the global EV market. This trim brings Tesla ownership within reach for new EV customers, while retaining the central software-driven experience that has characterized the company. In a way, the Model Y Standard is a strategic step towards democratizing high-end electric mobility without sacrificing Tesla DNA.

Tesla Model Y Standard: Design

The Model Y Standard looks familiar, but the details tell a story of restraint. The panoramic glass roof has been replaced by a solid metal roof, sacrificing some openness for improved cabin insulation. Inside, the seats now feature fabric trim instead of leather, and the signature front light bar has been replaced with more straightforward, more traditional lighting while the tailights have been replaced with the ones found in the pre facelift model.

But the SUV's clean, aerodynamic shape still unmistakably feels Tesla. The bare-minimal proportions, flush door handles, and tight body lines still give it a decidedly modern personality, just less extravagant and more concentrated.

Specification India-spec Model Y (India variant) New Base “Model Y Standard" Price (ex-showroom / base variant) ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom, RWD) (Imported) $41,630 (approx ₹34.7 lakh) (base U.S. price including destination charging) Range / Driving Distance 622 km (claimed for India Long Range) 321 miles ( 517 km) (EPA estimate) 0–100 km/h (acceleration) 5.9 sec (for the base India RWD) 6.8 sec Top Speed 201 kmh 201 kmph Motor / Drive Layout Rear-Wheel Drive (single motor) in base India variant Single rear-mounted motor (Rear-Wheel Drive) Battery / Battery Size 60 kWh and 75 kWh 69.5 kWh battery for Standard trim Interior / Features omitted (vs premium versions) India version is expected to retain most premium features (glass roof, leather/VG leather etc) as per launch disclosures To lower cost, Standard loses: panoramic glass roof, rear touchscreen, heated rear seats, ventilated front seats, light bar, etc.

Tesla Model Y Standard: Cabin and features

Step inside, and the character of Tesla's cockpit is still present, dominated by the 15.4-inch center touchscreen that operates nearly every function. However, several creature comforts have been deleted in the name of affordability.

The steering wheel is now manually adjustable, the front seats lose ventilation, and the rear seats no longer get heating. The 8.0-inch rear touchscreen, a favourite for backseat passengers, has been dropped entirely.

Still, the tech remains very Tesla. Buyers can opt for Full Self-Driving (Supervised) for an additional $8,000 ( ₹6.6 lakh), or add a tow hitch ($1,000 / ₹83,000) rated for up to 1,588 kg, and a high-speed home charger ($450 / ₹37,000) that adds roughly 71 km of range per hour.

Tesla Model Y Standard: Specs

Performance hasn’t taken a backseat. The Model Y Standard features a single rear-mounted electric motor paired with a 69.5 kWh battery pack, producing 300 hp. Tesla claims an estimated 517 km range on a full charge, with a 0–100 km/h time of 6.8 seconds, brisk enough for a rear-wheel-drive SUV.

By comparison, the Model Y Long Range (the version offered in India via imports) delivers around 574 km of range and sprints from 0–100 km/h in 5.7 seconds, faster, but also considerably costlier.

Even when fully loaded with options, the new Model Y Standard costs ₹53,630 (about ₹44.7 lakh), still well below the Performance variant, which starts close to $60,000 ( ₹50 lakh) for the US market.

A smart recalibration for a crowded EV market

While this isn’t the sub-$30,000 EV Elon Musk once teased, the Model Y Standard could well become Tesla’s new volume anchor, especially in markets like India, where premium EV buyers value brand cachet but remain price-conscious.

