⁠More affordable Hero electric scooters coming in July

Hero MotoCorp is all set to expand its electric two-wheeler range under the Vida brand. The company revealed the development during the latest earning call for FY2025. The company’s senior management revealed that the brand plans to bring two new electric two-wheelers by July this year, which will be more affordable. At present, Hero’s electric mobility brand ‘Vida’ retails the V2 electric scooter in three variants - V2 Lite , V2 Plus , and V2 Pro.

2 new Vida electric scooters coming soon

Details are scarce about what the new offerings will be but expect to see a low-cost version. Recent reports suggest Hero developing a new low-cost platform ‘ACPD’ that will help the manufacturer position its EVs closer to ICE models. At present, Hero is producing on average 7,000 electric scooters every month, and the upcoming EVs should help the company scale-up operations. The combined output is likely to rise up to 15,000 units per month with the upcoming new offerings.

Hero is also expanding its dealer network more aggressively to support the upcoming offerings. The company currently has 203 Vida touchpoints including 180 dealerships across 116 cities. Expect the brand to make its way inland, making the Vida e-scooters accessible to the masses. Vida’s current V2 e-scooter range is priced from ₹74,000, going up to ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero electric two-wheeler sales

Hero MotoCorp saw a significant growth in volumes in the electric two-wheeler space in FY2025. The two-wheeler giant sold 48,673 units in the last financial year, registering a massive growth of 175 per cent year-on-year, when compared to 17,720 units sold in FY2024. The Vida range primarily competes against offerings from Ola Electric, Bajaj, Ather, TVS, Ampere, and more.

