Tesla to end Model S and X, convert Fremont plant for Optimus robots

Tesla is preparing to wind down production of its flagship Model S and Model X as the company accelerates its shift towards autonomy, CEO Elon Musk said during the company’s latest earnings call.

“It is time to bring the Model S and Model X programs to an end, to an honourable discharge," Musk said, adding that Tesla is “getting into a future that is based on autonomy."

Musk indicated that production of both models is expected to end next quarter. “If you are interested in buying the Model S and Model X, now would be the time to order it, because we expect to wind down production next quarter," he said, clarifying that the company will “basically stop the production next quarter."

Tesla will continue to support existing customers even after production ends. “We will obviously continue to support the Model X and Model S programs for as long as people have the vehicles," Musk said.

Fremont's capacity to be repurposed for autonomous production

The move will free up manufacturing capacity at Tesla’s Fremont factory in California. According to Musk, the production space currently used for the Model S and Model X will be repurposed into an autonomous-focused facility. The long-term plan, he said, is to scale it into an autonomous factory capable of producing up to one million Optimus robots annually.

While Musk acknowledged an emotional aspect to the decision, he framed it as necessary. “It is slightly sad, but it is time to bring the S and X program to an end. It is part of our shift to an autonomous future," he said.

India launch of S and X unlikely

For India, the development effectively rules out the possibility of the Model S and Model X entering the market. Tesla has begun sales of the Model Y in India this year, and with the Model S and Model X now officially nearing the end of production, those models are unlikely to be introduced locally. Tesla’s global focus will now centre on the Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck.

Model Y pricing and range in India

In India, the Model Y is offered in two variants. The rear-wheel-drive version delivers a claimed range of 500 km and is priced at ₹59.89 lakh, while the rear-wheel-drive Long Range variant offers up to 661 km of range and is priced at ₹67.89 lakh.

