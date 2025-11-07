MINI Countryman SE All4 launched in India, gets all-wheel drive and 440 km range

The MINI Countryman SE All4 has been launched in India at a starting ex-showroom price tag of ₹66.90 lakh. This is the new all-wheel drive variant of the battery-electric crossover, and it reaches our shores as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Bookings are currently open at all MINI India authorised dealers, while deliveries are to commence with immediate effect.

The Countryman SE All4 comes wearing minimalist overalls with a wide stance and an exclusive John Cooper Works trim with two colour options: Legend Grey or Midnight Black. The crossover features a distinctive front grille flanked by large air intakes and angular headlamps, while a sculpted bonnet leads up to a wide windshield with a Jet Black roof. The side profile avoids unnecessary lines and features short overhangs and flush door handles for a clean aesthetic.

The JCW trim adds aerodynamic styling elements, black JCW Sports stripes, and black roof rails, alongside a Piano Black exterior trim for a sporty look. The Countryman SE All4 rides on 19-inch JCW Runway Spoke Black alloy wheels.

Commenting on the launch, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “The new MINI Countryman SE All4 is a car that's full of confidence and adventure. It's electric, it's fun to drive, and it's perfect for exploring the city and the great outdoors. With its spacious interior, eco-friendly tech, and signature MINI style, every drive is a special experience. The sporty design and John Cooper Works trim make it a great choice for those who love performance and sustainability."

Category Details Powertrain Dual-motor all-wheel drive (ALL4) Maximum Power 313 hp Maximum Torque 494 Nm Acceleration (0–100 km/h) 5.6 seconds Top Speed 180 km/h Battery Capacity 66.45 kWh lithium-ion Range (WLTP, combined) Up to 440 km Charging (DC 130 kW) 10–80% in 29 minutes (100 km top-up in 8 minutes) Charging (AC 22 kW) 0–100% in 3 hrs 45 min Exterior Colours Legend Grey, Midnight Black (Roof & Mirrors in Jet Black) Wheels 19-inch JCW Runway Spoke Black alloys Interior Upholstery JCW Sports Seats with Vescin/Cord Combination (JCW Black) Infotainment Display 240 mm round OLED screen (touch + voice) Audio System Harman Kardon Surround Sound Safety Features 6 airbags, DSC, ABS, CBC, Brake Assist, Crash Sensor, Rear Camera, TPMS Driver Assistance Cruise Control, Parking Assistant Plus, 360° Camera Other Highlights JCW aerodynamic styling, panoramic glass roof, toggle bar with wireless charging, head-up display Warranty Vehicle: 2 years (unlimited km); Battery: 8 years / 160,000 km Service Inclusive Plans From 4 yrs / 200,000 km, extendable to 10 yrs Roadside Assistance 5 years, 24x7 with portable roadside charging support

MINI Countryman SE All4: Interior styling and tech

The interior of the Countryman SE All4 features JCW detailing across the door panels, seats, and dashboard trim

The JCW detailing extends as one steps inside, applied to the dashboard trim and the black sport seats upholstered in a Vescin/Cord combination for a leather-free experience. The driver is treated to an electronically-adjustable Active Seat as well as a JCW steering wheel with paddle shifters as standard, while the Anthracite headliner accompanying a panoramic glass roof adds to the premiumness of the cabin.

The dashboard is fitted with the characteristic round OLED display with a 240 mm diameter. Supported by the new MINI OS 9, the driver can control all vehicle functions through this unit, including all infotainment and driver assistance systems. It is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, through which passengers can enjoy the Harmon Kardon Surround Sound system. There is a heads-up display that projects essential information for the driver, while the Countryman SE further adds MINI Experience Modes for interior ambient themes.

The ADAS suite includes features such as cruise control and Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree surround view camera, while the car further features front passenger and side curtain airbags, ABS with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control, Cornering Brake Control, and a rear view camera.

MINI Countryman SE All4: Battery, range, and power

The Countryman SE All4 features a dual-motor setup driven by a 66.45 kWh battery pack, enabling all-wheel drive and a 440 km range

The Countryman SE All4 is driven by a dual-motor setup, allowing for an all-wheel drive system as standard. These deliver 313 bhp and 494 Nm of peak torque, enabling the 0-100 kmph sprint in 5.6 seconds.

The motors are driven by a 66.45 kWh lithium-ion battery, with which the crossover manages a WLTP driving range of up to 440 km on a single charge. With a 130 kW DC fast charger, users can top up 100 km of driving range in just 8 minutes, with a 10-80 per cent recharge taking 29 minutes.

MINI India is offering the Countryman SE All4 with a 5-year 24x7 Road-Side Assistance package, as well as a battery warranty for 8 years or 1,60,000 kilometres. Service inclusive plans start from 4 yrs / 200,000 kms and can be extended up to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms.

