MINI Countryman Electric JCW Edition launched at 62 lakh, limited to 20 units

The new MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack has been launched in India, priced at ₹62 lakh (ex-showroom). The new JCW Edition brings a sporty appearance to the exterior and interior of the quirky electric SUV, and will sit at the top of the variant lineup. Notably, the new MINI Countryman E JCW Pack is restricted to only 20 units and will be exclusively available online for a token amount of ₹1.5 lakh. Deliveries will begin from June 10, 2025, onwards.

MINI Countryman E JCW Pack: Exterior Changes

The new MINI Countryman E JCW Pack is about ₹2 lakh more expensive than the ‘Favoured’ pack, which otherwise sits on top of the variant lineup. For the extra moolah, you get two new paint options - Midnight Black and Legend Grey. The latter also gets black sports stripes. The JCW version further stands out with the chequered design on the charging port and bumper, taking inspiration from the British carmaker’s racing legacy. The model also gets sportier side skirts, blacked-out trim finishers, and larger 19-inch JCW alloy wheels finished in black. The C-pillar features the chequered flag as well.

The cabin sports a black and red theme with JCW sport seats and steering wheel

MINI Countryman E JCW Pack: Cabin Changes

Changes to the cabin include the John Cooper Works sport seats and steering wheel, sportier accents across the dashboard, and a Boost mode for the powertrain. The interior sports a black and red theme. Mini has upgraded the brakes to JCW Sport units for better stopping power. There are no mechanical changes otherwise, and the Countryman E JCW Pack gets the same single electric motor churning out 210 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The electric SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds with a top speed of 170 kmph. Power comes from the 66.45 kWh battery pack, promising a range of 462 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

Power on the MINI Countryman E JCW Pack comes from the same single electric motor tuned for 210 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, with a 66.45 kWh battery pack

MINI Countryman E JCW Pack: Features

On the feature front, the MINI Countryman E JCW is equipped with a 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, multiple airbags, Level 2 ADAS, and more.

The MINI Countryman Electric competes against the BYD Sealion 7, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mercedes GLA, BMW iX1 LWB and more

MINI Countryman E JCW Pack: Rivals

The new MINI Countryman E competes against offerings like the Mercedes-Benz EQA, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40, BYD Sealion 7, and the BMW iX1 LWB.

