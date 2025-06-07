MINI Countryman E JCW: Check out 5 key highlights of the limited edition sports crossover

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
MINI India has launched the electrified third-generation MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack, blending performance DNA with cutting-edge EV tech and modern design. Priced at ₹62 lakh (ex-showroom), this limited-edition model will be restricted to just 20 units, available exclusively via the MINI Online Shop.
With bookings now open and deliveries beginning June 10, 2025, here’s a look at the five standout highlights that make this special edition MINI a compelling choice for driving enthusiasts with an eye for exclusivity.
The Countryman E JCW Pack is powered by an electric motor producing 201 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. This enables the SUV to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.6 seconds, making it zippy in both city and highway scenarios. It uses a 66.45 kWh lithium-ion battery that supports DC fast charging up to 130 kW, offering 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 29 minutes or 100 km of range in just 8 minutes. On a full charge, it offers an impressive WLTP range of up to 462 km. Paired with JCW Sport Brakes, the Countryman E offers precise braking and confident pedal feel.
The JCW Pack brings a unique exterior character with exclusive colours, Legend Grey and Midnight Black paired with Jet Black roof and mirror caps. JCW elements like the aggressive grille, bumpers, side skirts, roof spoiler, and 19-inch JCW Runway Spoke Black alloy wheels lend the SUV a bold, performance-focused aesthetic. The minimalist and athletic design is enhanced by flush door handles, wide rear stance, black sport stripes (optional on Legend Grey), and Piano Black trim. It’s instantly recognisable as a MINI but with more muscular proportions and flair.
Inside, the MINI Countryman E JCW is both futuristic and sporty. The centrepiece is the 240 mm Circular OLED touchscreen with the all-new MINI Operating System 9, offering smartphone-style control, integrated navigation, and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin also features MINI Interaction Unit ambient lighting, Head-Up Display, and the MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant, activated by “Hey MINI”. A Fisheye camera can record photos and videos with sound, while the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System elevates the audio experience. Upholstery is eco-conscious, using Vescin/Cord artificial leather-free materials, and the dash and doors are fully chrome-free and recycled. JCW-specific elements like sports seats, a steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a JCW dashboard trim complete the look.
The Countryman E JCW offers MINI Experience Modes including ‘Go-Kart Mode’, ‘Green Mode’, and ‘Vivid Mode’, altering the ambience and performance profile through changes to lighting, graphics, and sound. A new Toggle Bar Island controls major functions like start/stop, drive modes, and parking brake. Comfort features include a panoramic sunroof, electric seat adjustment with Active Seat, and a wireless charging pad. The Comfort Access system enables auto lock/unlock without pressing the key, while Parking Assistant Plus and a 360-degree camera simplify urban parking.
Owners benefit from a 2-year/unlimited km standard warranty, an 8-year/160,000 km battery warranty, and a 4-year/200,000 km service-inclusive package, extendable up to 10 years. MINI also offers Roadside Assistance, including portable charging support. Financial flexibility comes via MINI Smart Finance, which includes assured buy-back, flexible EMIs, and upgrade options. In terms of safety, the Countryman E JCW gets a comprehensive suite of features including six airbags, Dynamic Stability Control, ABS with Cornering Brake Control, Rear View Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and more.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.