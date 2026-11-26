Mini India is set to introduce the second-generation Cooper SE electric hatchback on November 27 with a larger battery and a claimed 402km range. Paul Smith Editions of the Cooper SE, Cooper S and Cooper Convertible will launch alongside it. The Cooper SE will be Mini’s second electric offering in India.

The Cooper SE is expected to cost around ₹50 lakh, against ₹44.5 lakh for the petrol Cooper. Its two-door electric format has no direct rival at this price point. The Paul Smith Editions are expected to command a premium of a few lakh rupees over the standard models. Final prices are yet to be announced.

Battery, performance and charging

A 54.2kWh battery powers a front-mounted electric motor producing 218 bhp and 330Nm. The car is front-wheel drive, with a claimed 0-100kph time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 170kph. Its 402km WLTP range is up from 270km in the previous model, which used a 32.6kWh battery.

The Cooper SE supports 7.4kW AC charging, with a full charge taking 7.75 hours. A 95kW DC charger can take the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Design and equipment

The Cooper SE retains the familiar Mini shape, with round headlamps and circular DRLs, an octagonal grille section and black bumper cladding. It gets 16-inch alloy wheels as standard; 18-inch wheels are optional. Triangular LED tail-lamps are linked by a gloss-black strip bearing the Cooper lettering, with a roof spoiler above.

The cabin features a 9.45-inch circular OLED touchscreen, heated front seats, fabric dashboard trim, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and wireless charging. Safety equipment includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Paul Smith Editions

The editions are a collaboration with British designer Paul Smith. They will be offered in Inspired White, Midnight Black and Statement Grey, with green, black or body-coloured roof options. Exterior additions include 18-inch black alloy wheels and colourful roof stripes. Inside, they get blue seat stitching, a ‘Hello’ welcome-light projection, door-sill guards inscribed with ‘Every day is a new beginning’, a hand-drawn rabbit on the floor mats and coloured stripes on the bottom spoke of the steering wheel.

The Cooper S and Cooper Convertible editions retain a 2.0-litre four-cylinder direct-injection turbo-petrol engine producing 204 bhp and 300Nm. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic sends power to the front wheels.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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