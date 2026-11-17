Mini India has opened pre-launch bookings for the all-electric Cooper SE and the new Mini Paul Smith Edition. The latter will be available in three body styles: Cooper S, Convertible and Cooper SE. The company has not announced pricing or delivery timelines for the models yet.

Customers can register their interest or request a callback through Mini India’s website. They can also approach their nearest authorised Mini dealership to enquire about bookings and further details.

Mini Cooper SE

The all-electric Mini Cooper SE combines the brand’s familiar design identity with an electric powertrain. It has been developed with city driving in mind, with Mini highlighting its compact character, agility and distinctive go-kart-like driving experience.

The model retains the design approach associated with the Cooper range while offering an all-electric alternative for urban mobility. Mini has not disclosed technical specifications, including battery capacity, driving range, charging capability or power output, as part of the booking announcement.

Paul Smith Edition

The Paul Smith Edition extends the collaboration between the British carmaker and designer Paul Smith. His ‘Classic with a twist’ design approach features across the Cooper S, Convertible and Cooper SE versions.

The special edition gets more than 20 distinctive elements across its exterior and cabin. These details draw on Smith’s design style while incorporating the playful and independent character associated with Mini.

Buyers will have three exterior colour options. Statement Grey takes inspiration from the Austin Seven’s original 1959 shade, with a bluish tint. Inspired White references the beige finish offered on the Classic Mini, while Midnight Black Metallic is carried over from the current Mini colour palette. The first two finishes are exclusive to the edition.

Mini's network

Mini currently operates 18 sales touchpoints across 17 Indian cities through its dealership partners. Its aftersales operations are integrated into BMW Group India's wider service network, which provides Mini service support at 51 touchpoints across 36 cities.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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