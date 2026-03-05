MG’s e-Hub becomes India’s largest unified EV charging app

JSW MG Motor India has announced that its e-Hub by MG platform has become the largest unified EV charging application in India. The company revealed that the app now lists more than 22,500 charging points across the country, bringing multiple charging networks together on a single interface for EV users.

Alongside this milestone, the carmaker confirmed that the application has crossed 1,50,000 downloads, reflecting the steady growth of India’s electric vehicle ecosystem and the increasing demand for reliable charging discovery platforms.

The e-Hub app currently integrates 40 charge point operators (CPOs), including major networks such as Jio-bp, Tata Power, Adani, Shell, Zeon, Charge Zone and BPCL. By bringing these operators onto one platform, the app allows EV users to locate, reserve and pay for charging sessions without switching between multiple applications.

MG has also introduced a set of new features aimed at improving usability and trip planning. The latest update adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, allowing users to access charging information directly through the vehicle’s infotainment system. In addition, the app now includes charger reviews and ratings, helping users make more informed decisions about where to charge.

Another notable addition is the Smart Trip Planner, which helps EV owners map out longer journeys by suggesting charging stops along their route. The app also highlights nearby amenities around charging stations, such as restaurants, restrooms or convenience stores, making charging halts more convenient during road trips.

According to MG, the platform has already played a meaningful role in enabling EV travel across India. Since its launch, the e-Hub app has facilitated the dispensing of more than 1.5 GWh of energy, supported over 670,000 green trips, and helped users plan more than 300 million green kilometres of travel.

The platform is not restricted to MG owners either. It is designed to support all EV users, making it a broader mobility utility rather than a brand-specific tool. By combining charger discovery, booking and payment in one place, the app aims to simplify the overall EV ownership experience.

With EV adoption steadily rising in India, unified charging platforms like e-Hub are expected to play a key role in addressing range anxiety and improving accessibility to public charging infrastructure.

