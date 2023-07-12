MG ZS EV with level-2 ADAS features launched in India. Check price

Copyright © HT Media Limited
MG Motor India has launched a new variant of its best-selling electric car ZS EV. The new variant now comes armed with level-2 autonomous driving system which offers as many as 17 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The British-origin carmaker has launched the ZS EV with ADAS at a price of ₹27.89 lakh, which makes it the most expensive among all the variants of the electric SUV. MG ZS EV rivals the likes of Hyundai Kona and BYD Atto 3 among other electric SUVs in India.
MG ZS EV ADAS variant's price of ₹27.89 lakh (ex-showroom) is only limited for a short time. However, the carmaker has not shared any timeline till when this prices will remain applicable. MG ZS EV prices in India starts from ₹23.38 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top-end version used to cost ₹27.40 lakh (ex-showroom) before the new ADAS variant arrived today.