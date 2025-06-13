MG ZS EV gets a massive price cut of up to 4.44 lakh

JSW MG Motor turns six in India, and to celebrate the milestone, the automaker has announced a price cut on all variants of the ZS EV electric SUV. The 2025 MG ZS EV now gets a massive price drop of up to ₹4.44 lakh. Prices for the ZS EV now start at ₹16.75 lakh, going up to ₹20.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The price cut makes the ZS EV massively more affordable, undercutting the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and even the MG Windsor Pro (fixed battery option).

MG ZS EV Revised Prices

MG ZS EV Variants New Price (Ex-Showroom) Old Price (Ex-Showroom) Difference Executive ₹ 16,75,000 ₹ 16,88,000 ₹ 13,000 Excite Pro ₹ 18,49,800 ₹ 18,97,800 ₹ 48,000 Exclusive Plus ₹ 19,49,800 ₹ 23,64,800 ₹ 4,15,000 Essence ₹ 20,49,800 ₹ 24,93,800 ₹ 4,44,000

The price drop should boost the sales of the MG ZS EV

Speaking about the price drop, Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales - JSW MG Motor India, said, “I would like to thank all our customers and other related stakeholders who have helped us chart a growth story in the dynamic Indian automobile market for the last six years. The foundation of the company is based on innovation, and the ZS EV stands as a true testament to what the MG brand was truly capable of back in 2020. It was a car that redefined traditional mobility with the inclusion of tech-driven innovations in it. To commemorate our sixth anniversary in India, we have made the MG ZS EV even more accessible for customers looking to upgrade to a stylish electric SUV. Our other two EVs are already at an accessible price point, and with this special pricing, the ZS EV will also attract customers seeking a premium ride. We remain confident that with an attractive overall packaging and pricing, the MG ZS EV will surely captivate Indian car buyers."

The MG ZS EV was the brand’s second offering in India and has been averaging about 600 units in the last six months. Notably, MG’s other electric offering, the Windsor EV, has managed to eat into the sales of not just other EVs in the market but also the ZS EV. MG sold an average of about 3,450 units of the Windsor EV in the last six months, retailing over 27,000 units since the launch in September last year. The price cut should make the ZS EV more attractive for EV buyers, boosting its sales in the coming weeks.

