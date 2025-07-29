Copyright © HT Media Limited
MG Windsor Pro top-spec variant gets a price hike of 21,200

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Jul 2025, 12:55 pm
The Windsor Pro is the more feature-packed, long-range variant in the Windsor lineup, and the latest price hike affects only the top-spec trim.

The MG Windsor Essence Pro is the top-spec variant in the lineup and comes loaded with all the bells and whistles
JSW MG Motor India has hiked prices on the recently launched Windsor Pro EV. The Windsor Pro is the more feature-packed, long-range variant in the Windsor lineup, and the latest price hike affects only the top-spec trim. The MG Windsor Essence Pro is now priced at 18.31 lakh (ex-showroom), making it 21,200 more expensive than before.

MG Windsor Pro Range

Prices for all the other variants in the MG Windsor range remain unchanged. The lineup starts from 10 lakh onwards for the standard variants. Meanwhile, the Windsor Pro range is priced from 12.25 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom. The Windsor is available in four trims - Excite, Exclusive, Essence, and Essence Pro.

Also Read : MG Windsor Pro launched with more range, advanced tech, priced at 17.49 lakh

The MG Windsor Pro packs a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge

MG Windsor Pro Range: Range & Specifications

The MG Windsor Essence Pro packs a host of features and a longer range. The model packs a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge, as opposed to 332 km on full charge from the 38 kWh battery pack on the regular trims. Power comes from a single electric motor that produces 134 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque.

On the feature front, the MG Windsor Essence Pro comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS comprising adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, front collision warning, and intelligent headlamp control. The model also gets vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) functions, an electrically operable tailgate, and new dual-tone black and ivory upholstery.

Also Read : MG Windsor Pro: Owner of Windsor EV reviews the upgraded model

MG Windsor Pro: Rivals

The MG Windsor Pro range is available with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. Prices start at 13.31 lakh (ex-showroom) under BaaS, along with a battery rental of 4.50 per km. The Windsor Pro offers a range of options, including the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and Tata Nexon EV.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2025, 12:55 pm IST
