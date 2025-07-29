MG Windsor Pro top-spec variant gets a price hike of 21,200

JSW MG Motor India has hiked prices on the recently launched Windsor Pro EV. The Windsor Pro is the more feature-packed, long-range variant in the Windsor lineup, and the latest price hike affects only the top-spec trim. The MG Windsor Essence Pro is now priced at ₹18.31 lakh (ex-showroom), making it ₹21,200 more expensive than before.

MG Windsor Pro Range

Prices for all the other variants in the MG Windsor range remain unchanged. The lineup starts from ₹10 lakh onwards for the standard variants. Meanwhile, the Windsor Pro range is priced from ₹12.25 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom. The Windsor is available in four trims - Excite, Exclusive, Essence, and Essence Pro.

The MG Windsor Pro packs a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge

MG Windsor Pro Range: Range & Specifications

The MG Windsor Essence Pro packs a host of features and a longer range. The model packs a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge, as opposed to 332 km on full charge from the 38 kWh battery pack on the regular trims. Power comes from a single electric motor that produces 134 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque.

On the feature front, the MG Windsor Essence Pro comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS comprising adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, front collision warning, and intelligent headlamp control. The model also gets vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) functions, an electrically operable tailgate, and new dual-tone black and ivory upholstery.

MG Windsor Pro: Rivals

The MG Windsor Pro range is available with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. Prices start at ₹13.31 lakh (ex-showroom) under BaaS, along with a battery rental of ₹4.50 per km. The Windsor Pro offers a range of options, including the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and Tata Nexon EV.

