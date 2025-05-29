MG Windsor Pro ramps up appeal of Windsor EV. All the key features you should be aware of

MG Windsor Pro was launched a few weeks back as a long-range iteration of the MG Windsor EV , which has become a major player in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. The electric vehicle was launched in two variant choices - Exclusive Pro and Essence Pro, which are priced at ₹17.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹18.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Just like the Windsor, the MG Windsor Pro also comes with battery-as-a-subscription (Baas) choice.

MG Windsor Pro was launched as a long-range iteration of the Windsor EV, equipped with a bigger battery pack and a more feature-packed cabin.

The MG Windsor Pro comes packing a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack, as compared to the 38 kWh battery pack of the Windsor EV. The bigger battery pack of the Windsor Pro helps the electric propulsion system churn out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque, which is the same as the Windsor. However, owing to the bigger battery pack, the Windsor Pro promises up to 449 kilometres of range on a full charge, as compared to up to 332 kilometres of range offered by the Windsor.

Apart from the bigger battery pack, there is a host of features inside the cabin of the Windsor Pro, which make the SUV distinctive from the Windsor EV. Here is a quick look at the features the MG Windsor Pro offers.

MG Windsor Pro: Key features on offer

At exterior, the MG Windsor Pro comes equipped with LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED front positioning lamps, LED taillights, illuminated MG logo, turn indicators on ORVMs, flush door handles, glass antenna, chrome finish on window beltline, etc. It runs on 18-inch dual-tone machined alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the Windsor Pro gets ventilated front seats, aero lounge 60:40 rear split seats, front and rear height-adjustable headrests, multi-colour LED ambient lights, rear AC vents, PM 2.5 filter, a large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity paired with a nine-speaker Infinity audio system, Type A and Type C USB chargers, cruise control, smart entry system. It also features V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) technology.

On the safety features front, it gets six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist (HHA), Hill Descent Control, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), a 360-degree camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, disc brakes on all four wheels, Electric Parking Brake, rain sensing wipers. The Level 2 ADAS suite is another major tech-enabled feature, which comprises Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Vehicle Safe Stop, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Bend Cruise Assistance (BCA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Automatic Emergency Braking-Pedestrian (AEB-P), and Intelligent Hydraulic Braking Assistance (IHBA).

