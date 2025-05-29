HT Auto
MG Windsor Pro ramps up appeal of Windsor EV. All the key features you should be aware of

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 May 2025, 12:12 PM
MG Windsor Pro was launched as a long-range iteration of the Windsor EV, equipped with a bigger battery pack and a more feature-packed cabin.
MG Windsor Pro
JSW MG Motor India has launched the Windsor Pro in the Indian market. It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.10 lakh ex-showroom. It is the new top-end variant of the Windsor EV.
The brand secured 15,000 bookings in just one day and then it clocked 20,000 sales in just 6 months which made it the best-selling electric vehicle in India. The brand received 8,000 bookings for the Windsor Pro in just 24 hours of launch.
The Windsor Pro is offered in three new colour schemes - Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver and Glaze Red. It will also be offered in Pearl White, Starburst Black and Turquoise Green.
There are new 19-inch alloy wheels on offer that are borrowed from the Hector. At the rear, there is ADAS badging. The brand has also added an electric tailgate.
The black upholstery for the seats has been replaced with an Ivory White colour scheme because of which the cabin has a dual-tone theme. The new colour theme does make the cabin feel a bit more airy but there is a possibility that this colour scheme will be difficult to maintain. Apart from this, there are no changes to the interior.
The MG Windsor Pro features an expansive glass area that contributes to increased cabin temperatures during the day, thereby diminishing the air conditioner's efficiency. Additionally, this design impacts the functionality of Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and the wireless charger, as direct sunlight affects the center console. Fortunately, the front seats are equipped with ventilation to assist the front passengers.
The electric motor remains unchanged, positioned on the front axle, delivering a maximum power of 134 bhp and a peak torque of 200 Nm. Some motor noise can be heard within the cabin, yet it consistently provides sufficient performance across all driving modes.
JSW MG Motor India has introduced ADAS Level 2 in the Windsor Pro, which now features Traffic Jam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bend Cruise Assistance, Lane Departure Warning and prevention, Intelligent Headlamp Control, Front Collision Warning, and Automatic Emergency Braking.
Our testing of the ADAS revealed that it occasionally disengages unexpectedly, posing potential safety risks. Additionally, we observed that the electric vehicle frequently veered left or right and failed to recognize the solid white line, leading us to disable the ADAS. However, the adaptive cruise control performed adequately on straight roads, allowing the driver to adjust the following distance. Regrettably, we did not have the opportunity to evaluate the Traffic Assist function, which may prove to be quite beneficial.
The Windsor Pro features an upgraded 52.9 kWh battery pack, in contrast to the standard Windsor EV's 38 kWh battery. The estimated range has increased from 332 km to 449 km, and the charging speed has improved from 45 kW to 60 kW. Utilizing a DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 20 percent to 80 percent in 50 minutes, while the Windsor Pro achieves this in 45 minutes. When using a 7.4 kWh AC charger, the charging time for the battery pack is 9.5 hours, compared to 7 hours for the 38 kWh battery pack. MG has not disclosed the charging duration for the Windsor Pro on a 3.3 kW charger.
MG Windsor Pro was launched a few weeks back as a long-range iteration of the MG Windsor EV, which has become a major player in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. The electric vehicle was launched in two variant choices - Exclusive Pro and Essence Pro, which are priced at 17.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and 18.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Just like the Windsor, the MG Windsor Pro also comes with battery-as-a-subscription (Baas) choice.

The MG Windsor Pro comes packing a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack, as compared to the 38 kWh battery pack of the Windsor EV. The bigger battery pack of the Windsor Pro helps the electric propulsion system churn out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque, which is the same as the Windsor. However, owing to the bigger battery pack, the Windsor Pro promises up to 449 kilometres of range on a full charge, as compared to up to 332 kilometres of range offered by the Windsor.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Apart from the bigger battery pack, there is a host of features inside the cabin of the Windsor Pro, which make the SUV distinctive from the Windsor EV. Here is a quick look at the features the MG Windsor Pro offers.

MG Windsor Pro: Key features on offer

At exterior, the MG Windsor Pro comes equipped with LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED front positioning lamps, LED taillights, illuminated MG logo, turn indicators on ORVMs, flush door handles, glass antenna, chrome finish on window beltline, etc. It runs on 18-inch dual-tone machined alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the Windsor Pro gets ventilated front seats, aero lounge 60:40 rear split seats, front and rear height-adjustable headrests, multi-colour LED ambient lights, rear AC vents, PM 2.5 filter, a large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity paired with a nine-speaker Infinity audio system, Type A and Type C USB chargers, cruise control, smart entry system. It also features V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) technology.

On the safety features front, it gets six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist (HHA), Hill Descent Control, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), a 360-degree camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, disc brakes on all four wheels, Electric Parking Brake, rain sensing wipers. The Level 2 ADAS suite is another major tech-enabled feature, which comprises Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Vehicle Safe Stop, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Bend Cruise Assistance (BCA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Automatic Emergency Braking-Pedestrian (AEB-P), and Intelligent Hydraulic Braking Assistance (IHBA).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 29 May 2025, 12:12 PM IST
TAGS: Buyer Guide MG MG Windsor Pro Windsor Pro electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility MG Windsor

