MG Windsor Pro now available in lower Exclusive variant, priced at 17.25 lakh

JSW MG Motor India has added a new variant to the Windsor Pro lineup bringing the model at a more affordable price point. The new MG Windsor Pro is now offered in the ‘Exclusive’ variant, priced at ₹17.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fixed battery option. Meanwhile, buyers opting for the Battery as a Service (BaaS) option will pay an upfront cost of ₹12.24 lakh along with a battery rental cost of ₹4.5 per km. Bookings are now open for the new Exclusive Pro trim.

The new MG Windsor Exclusive Pro misses out on a few features but comes at a more accessible price point bring the convenience of a larger battery pack and more range at a lower asking price.

MG Windsor Exclusive Pro: What's on offer?

The new MG Windsor Exclusive Pro is about ₹85,000 more affordable than the top-spec Essence Pro variant. The lower variant misses out on a few features including Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), an electrically operable tailgate, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging functions, and more. However, the Windsor Exclusive Pro retains the beige and black interior, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, and the bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack.

The MG Windsor Exclusive Pro aims to make the larger 52.9 kWh battery pack option more accessible, while missing out on a few features

Speaking about the launch, Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The overwhelming response to the MG Windsor PRO is evident, with more than 8,000 bookings recorded within 24 hours of its launch. With the top variant now established, we are expanding accessibility of the MG Windsor by introducing the Exclusive Pro variant, offering a larger battery pack alongside premium comfort and convenience. This move is intended to bring the MG Windsor PRO closer to more customers."

MG Windsor Exclusive Pro: Features

The bigger battery pack promises a range of 449 km on a single charge on the new MG Windsor Pro variants. It also comes with faster charging up from 45 kW to 60 kW. Other features that have been carried over include the electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, a nine-speaker audio system, reclining rear seats up to 135 degrees, and connected car technology with over 80 features.

The new MG Windsor Exclusive Pro aims to make the larger battery pack more accessible to customers, especially those that can make do without Level 2 ADAS and the fancier electric tailgate. Deliveries for the new variant will begin from the first week of June.

