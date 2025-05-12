MG Windsor Pro launched: Here's how the updated Windsor EV lineup stacks up against rivals

The MG Windsor EV lineup was recently updated with the addition of a new variant - Windsor EV Pro. Available as the top of the line variant, the Windsor EV Pro features a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack along with few added convenience features such as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load, and safety features such as ADAS level 2.

The Windsor EV was launched in September 2024. The MG Windsor EV is available across four variants- Excite, Exclusive, Essence and Essence Pro. While the base prices of the EV with BaaS used to start at ₹9.99 lakh with ₹3.5 per km, with the price hike, the prices of the EV remain the same, however, the prices of BaaS have gone up to ₹3.9 per km. Meanwhile, the new pro variant gets a price tag of ₹13.10 lakh with ₹4.5 per km if opting for BaaS.

With the outright purchase option, the base Excite variant costs ₹13,99,800, the Exclusive trim is priced at ₹14,99,800, the Essence variant costs ₹15,99,800 and the Essence Pro costs ₹18,10,000 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The smaller 38 kWh battery pack gets a claimed range of 331 km while the new Pro variant with the 52.9 kWh battery pack gets a claimed range of 449 km. Here’s a quick look at how the updated Windsor EV lineup compares against its rivals in terms of price.

Tata Nexon EV

The base trim of the Tata Nexon EV starts at ₹12.49 lakh, ex-showroom, the top end now costs at ₹16.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the Nexon EV also saw the addition of the Red Dark edition which is priced at ₹17.19 lakh. The Nexon EV 45 starts at ₹13.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The MR variants of the Nexon EV with a 30 kWH battery pack get a claimed range of 230 km while the LR variants with the larger 45 kWh battery pack get a claimed range of 489 km.

The Tata Curvv EV price range starts at ₹17.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the top of the line Tata Curvv EV Empowered+ A is priced at ₹22 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the Curvv EV Dark Edition in the Empowered +A trim is priced at ₹22.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Curvv EV range is available with a choice of two battery packs - 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The larger 55kWh battery pack gets an ARAI certified range of 585 kms while the smaller 45kWh battery pack gets a claimed range of 430 km.

The Hyundai Creta Electric range on the other hand starts at ₹18 lakh, ex-showroom, while the top of the line Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence is priced at ₹23.5 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hyundai Creta Electric range is also available with two battery pack options - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The Hyundai Creta Electric with the bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack comes with a claimed range of 473 km while the smaller battery pack option is claimed to provide a range of 390 km.

