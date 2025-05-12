MG Windsor Pro launched: Here's how the updated Windsor EV lineup stacks up against rivals

HT Auto
The MG Windsor EV is available across four variants- Excite, Exclusive, Essence and Essence Pro.
MG Windsor Pro
The MG Windsor EV lineup was recently updated with the addition of a new variant - Windsor EV Pro. Available as the top of the line variant, the Windsor EV Pro features a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack along with few added convenience features such as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load, and safety features such as ADAS level 2.

The Windsor EV was launched in September 2024. The MG Windsor EV is available across four variants- Excite, Exclusive, Essence and Essence Pro. While the base prices of the EV with BaaS used to start at 9.99 lakh with 3.5 per km, with the price hike, the prices of the EV remain the same, however, the prices of BaaS have gone up to 3.9 per km. Meanwhile, the new pro variant gets a price tag of 13.10 lakh with 4.5 per km if opting for BaaS.

Also Read : MG Windsor Pro vs Windsor EV: Here’s what separates the two

With the outright purchase option, the base Excite variant costs 13,99,800, the Exclusive trim is priced at 14,99,800, the Essence variant costs 15,99,800 and the Essence Pro costs 18,10,000 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The smaller 38 kWh battery pack gets a claimed range of 331 km while the new Pro variant with the 52.9 kWh battery pack gets a claimed range of 449 km. Here’s a quick look at how the updated Windsor EV lineup compares against its rivals in terms of price.

Tata Nexon EV

The base trim of the Tata Nexon EV starts at 12.49 lakh, ex-showroom, the top end now costs at 16.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the Nexon EV also saw the addition of the Red Dark edition which is priced at 17.19 lakh. The Nexon EV 45 starts at 13.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The MR variants of the Nexon EV with a 30 kWH battery pack get a claimed range of 230 km while the LR variants with the larger 45 kWh battery pack get a claimed range of 489 km.

Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV price range starts at 17.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the top of the line Tata Curvv EV Empowered+ A is priced at 22 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the Curvv EV Dark Edition in the Empowered +A trim is priced at 22.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : MG Windsor EV real world range tested. Here's how far the EV can take you on a single charge

The Tata Curvv EV range is available with a choice of two battery packs - 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The larger 55kWh battery pack gets an ARAI certified range of 585 kms while the smaller 45kWh battery pack gets a claimed range of 430 km.

Hyundai Creta Electric

The Hyundai Creta Electric range on the other hand starts at 18 lakh, ex-showroom, while the top of the line Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence is priced at 23.5 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hyundai Creta Electric range is also available with two battery pack options - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The Hyundai Creta Electric with the bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack comes with a claimed range of 473 km while the smaller battery pack option is claimed to provide a range of 390 km.

First Published Date: 12 May 2025, 11:47 AM IST
mg windsor ev mg windsor ev pro tata nexon ev tata curvv ev hyundai creta electric electric vehicle

