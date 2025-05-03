MG Windsor Pro fully leaked ahead of May 6 launch.

JSW MG Motor India has just started releasing teasers of the Windsor Pro. The upgraded variant of the Windsor EV will be launched on May 6. However, the images of the Windsor Pro have now been leaked, revealing several details of the upcoming model.

What will be the exterior changes to the MG Windsor Pro?

MG has changed the alloy wheel design for the Windsor Pro. It has a diamond-cut finish and is the same one that is being used on the MG Hector. There is now badging for ADAS on the rear tailgate. Apart from this, the brand might add a new colour scheme. Also, the brand has discontinued the Clay Beige colour scheme and replaced it with silver on the Windsor EV.

Windsor Pro is expected to be offered in just one variant.

What are the interior changes to the MG Windsor Pro?

For the Windsor Pro, the company has a beige colour scheme for the seats which does look a bit more premium than the black seats and would also heat up less when the vehicle is parked in the sunlight. However, the beige seats could be a bit difficult to maintain in the long run.

The black upholstery on the Windsor EV has now been replaced with beige on the Windsor Pro.

What are the feature additions to the MG Windsor Pro?

MG has now added the Advanced Driver Aids system to the Windsor Pro, which is currently not available on the Windsor EV. Another thing that has been confirmed by the manufacturer is the addition of V2L or Vehicle to Load feature. This feature uses an electric vehicle's battery pack to power other devices. Apart from this, it is expected that there would also be an electric tailgate.

What will be the changes to the battery pack?

The existing Windsor EV is available with a 38 kWh battery pack that has a claimed range of 332 km according to MIDC. The Windsor Pro will get a 50.6 kWh battery pack that has a claimed range of 460 km according to the CLTC cycle. So, yes, with the larger battery pack, the range figure of the Windsor will definitely go up.

The Windsor Pro will come with ADAS which is currently not available with Windsor EV.

The manufacturer received a phenomenal response from the Windsor EV that they launched back in September. In fact, it has been the best-selling EV since its launch. Since then, people have been asking whether the manufacturer has any plans to introduce a variant with a larger battery pack size because it was the range where, the Windsor EV could have done slightly better and with the new Windsor Pro, JSW MG Motor India has addressed it. It is expected that the Windsor Pro will be available in just one variant which will be the new top-end variant.

