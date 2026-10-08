MG Windsor Indulge Edition teased, launch soon

JSW MG Motor India has teased the MG Windsor Indulge Edition, a special edition of the highly popular electric car, which is likely to be launched soon, possibly in the middle of the festive season. The MG Windsor Indulge Edition will come celebrating the Windsor EV 's two years in India.

MG Windsor is one of the most popular electric cars in India, with over 80,000 units sold in two years.

MG launched the Windsor EV in India in 2024, and since then it has sold more than 80,000 units across the country. As the automaker has hinted, the upcoming special edition will offer an even more distinctive and premium mobility experience. With the Indulge Edition, MG is expecting to boost sales and demand for the Windsor.

While the first teaser of the electric car has not revealed any key details of the MG Windsor Indulge Edition, it is expected to come with new exterior shade. Expect the Indulge Edition badging in different places on the exterior and inside the cabin. The cabin of the EV is expected to receive a new hue, updated seat and upholstery material. However, the powertrain of the upcoming special edition electric car is expected to remain the same as the standard model.

The MG Windsor EV comes with a strong road presence, while the interior is highlighted by the lounge-like space and comfort, alongside key advanced technology-aided features. Powering the MG Windsor EV is a 38 kWh battery pack, which promises up to 332 km on a single charge. On the other hand, there is a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack powering the Pro variants, which offers up to 449 km range on a single charge.

The electric powertrain onboard the MG Windsor EV churns out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque via a front-axle electric motor. It supports up to 60 kW fast charging on the larger pack and 7.4 kW home AC charging.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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