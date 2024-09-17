MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: What to pick between electric CUV & coupe SUV

JSW MG Motor India launched the MG Windsor EV in the country after a lot of hype. This electric crossover comes as a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Cloud EV and it is also the third electric car from MG in India after the ZS EV and Comet EV . The Indian electric car market has been witnessing an increasing number of products being introduced over the last few years, in both the mass market and luxury segments.

MG Windsor EV comes as the SAIC-owned carmaker's third electric car in India, directly challenging Tata Nexon EV. However, with its aggressive pricing

While homegrown Tata Motors holds the lion's share in this space, SAIC-owned British car marque MG Motor too grabbed a lot of attention with its respective electric cars. Just a few weeks ago, Tata Motors launched its latest offering in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, the Curvv EV, which came as the first mass-market focused coupe electric SUV in the country.

The Tata Curvv EV is priced at a much higher price bracket compared to the MG Windsor EV and meant for different set of consumers. However, with its aggressive pricing and battery subscription program on offer, the MG Windsor EV is expected to throw challenge to the Tata Curvv EV.

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Price

MG Windsor EV is available in three trim options. The SUV comes available at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh, while the battery subscription costs ₹3.5 per kilometre. However, the complete price list per variant for this EV is yet to be disclosed. The Tata Curvv EV is priced between ₹17.49 lakh and ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Specification

MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack. The electric powertrain churns out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The EV promises up to 331 kilometre range on a single charge.

The Tata Curvv EV is available in two different battery pack options: a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh one. Both the battery pack options come paired with a 165 bhp generating electric motor. The 55 kWh battery pack equipped Curvv EV promises up to 585 km certified range on a single charge, while the 45 kWh battery pack variant offers 425 km range on a full charge. The real-world range for these two variants would be 502 km and 350 km, respectively.

