MG Windsor EV showcases yet another capability. Check details

Another day, another teaser for MG Windsor EV. Ahead of its official launch on September 9, 2024, the automaker has released a new teaser showcasing the vehicle's capabilities in extreme conditions.

The Windsor EV, dubbed an 'Intelligent' crossover utility vehicle, is set to be based on the Cloud EV by Chinese automaker Wuling. An earlier released

In a new teaser, the MG Windsor EV is seen navigating through the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. The goal is to demonstrate the vehicle's ability to withstand the scorching temperatures of the region, which can reach as high as 48 degrees Celsius during peak summers. It must be noted that EVs are less efficient in extremely high and low temperatures. Interestingly, Rann of Kutch witnesses temperatures as high as 48 degree celsius in peak summers.

MG Windsor EV: Feature list

The Windsor EV, dubbed an 'Intelligent' crossover utility vehicle, is set to be based on the Cloud EV by Chinese automaker Wuling.An earlier released teaser by the carmaker had confirmed that the MG Windsor EV will come with a single pane fixed glass roof.

Furthermore, the MG Windsor EV is expected to feature a touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, and a two-spoke multi-functional steering wheel.

Also Read : MG Windsor to join ZS EV and Comet on September 11 launch. All key facts we know.

Ambient lightings and much more have been teased. Some of the unique selling points of Windsor EV will be its reclining backseats that can slide back to an angle of 135 degrees, thus ensuring better comfort to the passengers.

MG Windsor EV: Battery and range

While MG has not yet disclosed the technical specifications of the upcoming Windsor EV, it is anticipated that the EV will come with a 50.6 kWh battery pack with fast charging capabilities and a single electric motor. The single motor is expected to produce 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

It is expected that the MG Windsor EV will come with an expected range of 460 kms on single charge capabilities to charge its battery to 30 per cent from empty in half an hour using DC fast chargers.

When launched, the MG Windsor EV is set to rival the likes of the Tata Curvv EV and the Mahindra XUV400 and other with a starting price of under ₹20 lakh.

First Published Date: