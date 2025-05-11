MG Windsor EV real world range tested. Here's how far the EV can take you on a single charge

The MG Windsor EV Pro was recently launched with a starting price of ₹17.49 lakh, ex-showroom, which has now been increased to ₹18.09 lakh. One of the biggest changes to the Windsor Pro over the standard Windsor EV is the larger 52.9 kWh battery pack as compared to the 38 kWh battery pack that the Windsor EV gets.

MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack. The electric powertrain churns out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The EV promises up to 331 kilometre range on a single charge.

The Windsor Pro, equipped with a larger battery, boasts a claimed range of 449 km. In comparison, the standard Windsor EV, featuring a 38 kWh battery, offers a claimed range of 331 km. Typically, an EV's actual range is 70-80 per cent of the claimed figure. While a range test for the Windsor Pro is forthcoming, we tested the standard Windsor EV ahead of the Pro's launch to determine its real-world range.

To find out, we conducted a real-world range test of the MG Windsor EV with a full-fledged round trip covering varied terrain, city traffic, rural roads, and highways. From bustling Delhi roads to the tight alleyways of Alwar, village stretches to Bharatpur, and tourist-packed zones of Fatehpur Sikri — the EV was put through a comprehensive range of scenarios.

MG Windsor EV: Real-World Range Test

The drive began with a 94 per cent state of charge and an odometer reading of 876 km. The drive included slow-moving city traffic, relatively smooth highway stretches, and challenging hilly terrain with several uphill and downhill sections.

After covering multiple driving environments the trip meter reached 1088 km with the battery at 28 per cent. The car was then charged to 76 per cent and driven further until the battery again reached 28 per cent, this time at 1234 km. A second charge brought the level up to 80 per cent, and the drive concluded at 1386 km with 34 per cent remaining.

In total, the car covered 510 km during this test, using the equivalent of 160 per cent of its battery capacity — or 60.8 kWh. The average energy efficiency stood at 8.39 km per kWh.

When calculated against the Windsor’s 38 kWh battery, the real-world range works out to roughly 319 km on a full charge. That’s about 96 per cent of the company’s claimed figure — an impressive result given the variety of driving conditions encountered during the test.

