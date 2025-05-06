MG Windsor EV Pro with 52.9 kWh battery pack to launch today. Check details

The MG Windsor Pro is all set to launch today, i.e May 6, 2025. Just ahead of its launch, the company has revealed that the electric vehicle will feature a 52.9 kWh battery pack. Interestingly, this is even larger than the battery pack which is available in the international version of the Windsor EV. Till date the MG Windsor EV in India featured a 38 kWh battery pack.

In terms of design, the Windsor Pro will retain most of the elements of the MG Windsor EV, which was launched in September 2024. However, certain distinct design elements such a newer set of alloy wheels and new badges will set apart the new model.

The new battery pack, while being heavier that the current battery pack, will feature a longer claimed range. Moreover, the carmaker also stated that the MG Windsor Pro gets the same PMS Motor as the regular model which is IP67 certified and generates 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

MG Windsor Pro: Design and interior

Meanwhile, the cabin of the Windsor Pro will also get certain distinct elements. The Windsor Pro features a beige color scheme for its seats, which appears more upscale compared to the black seats and is less likely to absorb heat when the vehicle is exposed to sunlight. Other than this, the layout between both the models remain same.

MG Windsor Pro: Features

JSW MG Motor India has confirmed that the Windsor Pro will come with V2L or Vehicle-to-Load functionality. The V2L technology enables the powering and charging of electronic devices without producing emissions. Besides this, the new EV will also feature an Advanced Driver Assistance System. While the capabilities are not yet revealed, it is expected to feature Level 2 ADAS capabilities.

The new MG Windsor Pro will sit above the current top-spec Essence variant, so expect most of the features to be carried over including the digital console, 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a fixed glass roof, ambient lighting, a reclining rear seat, and the 9-speaker Infinity audio system.

