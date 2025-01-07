Copyright © HT Media Limited
MG Windsor EV prices hiked by 50,000

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Jan 2025, 09:39 AM
  • The Windsor EV is the third electric vehicle from JSW MG Motor India. It sits between the Comet EV and the ZS EV.
The Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh battery pack that is smaller than what is on the ZS EV but obviously bigger than the one inside Comet EV. The range, therefore, is also between what the other two MG models claim to offer.

MG Windsor EV has received a price hike of 50,000 as the introductory prices for the electric vehicle are no longer applicable. In fact, the free charging offer through the MG e-hub application is no longer available. The prices now start at around 14 lakh and go up to 16 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

JSW MG Motor India has hiked the prices of all the variants of the Windsor EV by 50,000. So, the Excite variant now costs 13,99,800, the Exclusive trim is priced at 14,99,800 and the top-end Essence variant costs 15,99,800. All prices are ex-showroom.

Watch: MG Windsor EV review: Crossing into crossover territory

Customers who have taken delivery of the Windsor EV till 31st December 2024 also got free charging through the MG e-hub application. The e-hub application integrated charging stations by different companies and showed it in a single application. Through it, the customer could select the charging station and charge their car for free. However, as mentioned, above this offer is no longer applicable.

Having said that, JSW MG Motor India is still offering lifetime warranty on the battery to the first owner while the second owner onwards, the warranty is of 8 years and 1,60,000 km. This offer does provide a peace of mind to the owners who are buying an electric vehicle for the very first time.

(Read more: MG Gloster facelift spotted on Indian roads, will launch soon)

MG Windsor EV received over 15,000 bookings on day one and till now, the sales have been strong with over 3,000 dispatches every month. Overall, the response from the Windsor EV has been very positive for JSW MG Motor India.

What is the battery pack size and range of the MG Windsor EV?

JSW MG Motor India is using a 38 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed driving range figure of 332 km. In the real world, the driving range should be around 260 to 280 km. The battery pack can be charged in 55 minutes using a DC fast charger. The electric car comes with a portable charger as standard and the brand also offers a wall box charger.

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2025, 08:54 AM IST
