MG Windsor EV hits record 4,308 monthly sales, boosts EV market share to 32%

JSW MG Motor India's top-selling electric car, the Windsor EV, has recorded its best-ever monthly sales, with 4,308 units retailed in July 2025. The car has surpassed the 36,000 unit sales milestone since its introduction, further solidifying its status as a segment leader. The robust sales have resulted in MG's EV market share increasing to 32 per cent during Q2 CY2025, a 4 per cent rise from the last quarter. During the same period, average Windsor sales rose by 17 per cent, while overall EV wholesales for the brand grew by 28 per cent.

MG Windsor EV: Design

The MG Windsor EV exhibits a design that is unlike any crossover on the market today, as it combines style elements of a hatchback, MPV and compact SUV. Up front, it features a split lighting design with LED daytime running lights and projector headlights, as well as an illuminated MG logo. The side profile of the car features flowing lines, large windows and alloy wheels, as well as a blacked-out pillar on certain trims, giving it a floating roof look.

At the rear of the car, connected LED tail lights and a roof spoiler and a raked rear window add to the styling design. Inside, the interior uses a dark color scheme with bronze and wood accents which emphasizes the spaciousness of the cabin while a panoramic glass roof further emphasizes the spaciousness.

MG Windsor EV: Features: Comfort Meets Technology

The MG Windsor EV is priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹13.10 lakh for the top end Essence Pro, the outright purchase prices for the Windsor EV range is between ₹14 lakh to ₹18.10 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a feature loaded cabin. Inside, the Windsor offers ‘Aero Lounge’ seats that recline up to 135 degrees — a feature rarely seen in this price bracket.

The 15.6-inch touchscreen dominates the centre console, which controls most of the functions including navigation, infotainment and vehicle controls. MG also offers a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, starting at ₹9.99 lakh plus a per-kilometre fee, lowering the upfront cost for buyers.

MG Windsor EV: Specs

MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack across all the variants. The electric powertrain churns out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The EV promises up to 331 kilometre range on a single charge. Meanwhile, the Pro variants get the larger 52.9 kWh battery pack which is claimed to provide a range of 449 km on a single charge. The power out of the Pro variants however remains the same.

What makes the MG Windsor EV opular

The Windsor’s popularity can be attributed to a mix of affordability, practicality, and features that feel premium for the segment. Its aggressive starting price, along with BaaS, has made EV ownership affordable. The spacious cabin and reclining seats attract chauffeur-driven customers, while the crossover format is functional to families. Its long list of tech features, segment-first comfort features and reliable charging network support makes this vehicle in a strong advantageous position over its competition like the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400, and the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Tata Curvv EV.

