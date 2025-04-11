MG Windsor EV becomes fastest EV to sell 20,000 units in 6 months

JSW MG Motor India has announced that the has sold 20,000 unitspa of the Windsor EV in the Indian market in just 6 months. This makes the Windsor EV the fastest electric vehicle to reach this milestone.

What is the battery pack size and range of the MG Windsor EV?

JSW MG Motor India has equipped its vehicle with a 38 kWh battery pack, which is said to provide a driving range of 332 km. However, in practical conditions, the expected range is approximately 260 to 280 km. The battery can be fully charged in 55 minutes when utilizing a DC fast charger. Additionally, the electric car includes a portable charger as standard equipment, and the manufacturer also provides an option for a wall box charger.

What is the warranty on the battery pack of the MG Windsor EV?

JSW MG Motor India is offering lifetime warranty on the battery to the first owner while the second owner onwards, the warranty is of 8 years and 1,60,000 km.

What is the price of the MG Windsor EV?

JSW MG Motor India has hiked the prices of all the variants of the Windsor EV by ₹50,000. So, the Excite variant now costs ₹13,99,800, the Exclusive trim is priced at ₹14,99,800 and the top-end Essence variant costs ₹15,99,800. All prices are ex-showroom.

What are the specifications of the MG Windsor EV?

MG Windsor EV is powered by a front-mounted electric motor that is rated for 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque.

Commenting on the sales milestone, Rakesh Sen, Director Sales & Marketing, JSW MG Motor India said, “Since its launch, the MG Windsor has delighted car buyers with its exceptional value proposition. Customers have praised its futuristic design, intuitive tech features, spacious cabin, all combined with a sustainable and pocket friendly driving experience. In addition, with the MG Windsor, we have successfully addressed category barriers and dispelled several myths around EVs in India through our innovative approach. This has enabled newer customers to adapt to the EV lifestyle. These factors have propelled MG Windsor to become the fastest EV model to achieve 20,000 sales milestone in record time."

