MG Windsor crosses 75,000 sales; 3 new MG cars coming by FY27-end

JSW MG Motor India recently announced that the MG Windsor EV has surpassed the sales milestone of 75,000 units in less than two years since its launch, with more than 19,000 units already sold in calendar year 2026.

JSW MG Motor’s Windsor EV has crossed 75,000 sales in under two years. The automaker posted record June 2026 sales and confirmed three India launches by FY27, including two EVs and one PHEV

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The Windsor is a winning proposition delivering strong value and resonating with the preferences of Indian car buyers. With its customers spanning across metros and emerging markets, the MG Windsor has meaningfully contributed to accelerating India’s EV adoption, transforming the way India moves. While the journey ahead remains interesting, it is important to reflect on an incredible journey backed by the grit and determination of our teams to deliver something truly exceptional."

JSW MG Motor India: June 2026 Sales

This comes on the back of the company posting its highest-ever monthly sales, registering wholesale sales of 7,568 units in June 2026. Additionally, the automaker reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth compared to the same period last year. The company attributed this increase in demand to the strong demand for its EV portfolio, along with a steady performance of its internal combustion engine-powered product portfolio. Not only that, but the company reported 13% Y-o-Y growth in overall sales in H1 CY2026 compared with H1 CY2025.

Furthermore, JSW MG Motor India highlighted that electric vehicles accounted for more than 75 per cent of its total wholesale sales during the month, which is a testament to the changing consumer preferences, especially with the high fuel prices. Currently, the company’s portfolio consists of only four electric vehicles, including the Comet EV, ZS EV and Windsor EV, along with the Cyberster and M9 MPV, which are sold through its premium dealership chain, MG Select.

JSW MG Motor India: MG Windsor EV Specs

The MG Windsor EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 38 kWh battery pack and a 52.9 kWh battery pack, powering an electric motor, producing 134.14 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The former boasts a range of 332 km while the latter boasts a range of 449 km. The MG Windsor EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹14.69 lakh, with the range going up to ₹18.99 lakh.

The MG Windsor boasts an AeroGlide design language, while the car is equipped with Aero Lounge seats reclinable to 135 degrees, a 15.6-inch digital infotainment system, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, and a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), among other features.

Also Read : Kia teases upcoming Syros EV, Sorento Hybrid and Carnival Hybrid ahead of launch

JSW MG Motor India: 3 New Cars to be Launched

Considering the consumer’s shifting preferences, the company has confirmed that it will introduce three new cars in the Indian market by the end of FY27, of which two will be electric vehicles while one will be a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). MG is expected to showcase its first PHEV in the Indian market, which will be based on the Wuling Starlight 560. However, the EVs that MG is expected to bring to the Indian market remain completely unknown.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: