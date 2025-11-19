MG Windsor becomes India’s first EV to cross 50,000 sales in record time

JSW MG Motor India has announced that the Windsor electric crossover has crossed the 50,000-unit sales mark, achieving the milestone in a little over 400 days. The company claims this makes the Windsor the quickest four-wheeler EV in India to reach the figure, averaging about five units sold per hour since it went on sale.

While metro cities continue to be strong markets for the model, MG says Windsor’s sales have also been driven by steady demand in smaller cities. According to the company, its wider reach reflects the growing acceptance of electric vehicles among mainstream buyers as charging networks expand and product prices become more accessible.

MG sees milestone as validation of EV shift

Commenting on the achievement, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director of JSW MG Motor India, said, “When we launched the Windsor EV, our mission was simple yet ambitious: to offer a mobility solution that is practical, stylish, and value-driven—while accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India. The Windsor EV’s rapid success, achieving 50,000 sales in record time, marks a landmark moment in India’s EV journey and demonstrates that customers are embracing this transition with enthusiasm. This milestone energises us to deepen our commitment to New Energy Vehicles. Our vision is to deliver exciting experiences every time, and we will continue raising this benchmark as we shape the future of mobility in India."

Features and performance

Positioned as an “Intelligent CUV," the Windsor sits between a compact SUV and a midsize sedan in terms of space and proportions.

Key figures include:

136 bhp peak output

200 Nm torque

BaaS pricing: ₹ 9.99 lakh + ₹ 3.9/km battery subscription

9.99 lakh + 3.9/km battery subscription 15.6-inch infotainment screen

Reclining ‘Aero Lounge’ seats with up to 135-degree adjustment

AeroGlide-inspired exterior design

MG claims the model’s focus on comfort and cabin technology has helped it stand out in a segment now attracting more first-time EV buyers.

Broader market implications

With the Windsor crossing the 50,000 mark, the model’s sales curve becomes a reference point for upcoming EVs in the mass market. The milestone also highlights how battery subscription models and crossover body styles are gaining acceptance in India’s evolving EV landscape.

