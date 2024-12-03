MG Windsor becomes highest-selling EV for the 2nd time in a row

HT Auto
  • The price of the MG Windsor EV starts at 13.50 lakh and goes up to 15.50 lakh. It is offered only with a single battery pack option.
MG Windsor EV review
The Windsor EV is the third all-electric offering from JSW MG Motor India after the ZS EV and the Comet EV.
The Windsor EV is the third all-electric offering from JSW MG Motor India after the ZS EV and the Comet EV.

JSW MG Motor India has announced that they have sold 3,144 units of the Windsor in the month of November 2024. This makes the Windsor, the best-selling EV for the second time in a row. JSW MG Motor India recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 20 per cent over November 2023, selling 6,019 units in November 2024. The company’s NEV portfolio contributed 70 per cent to the overall sales. It is important to note that the sales figures are wholesale numbers.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2024, 09:50 AM IST
TAGS: MG Motor India electric vehicles EV Windsor EV electric cars

