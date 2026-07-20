MG SELECT unveils limited Couture Editions of MG M9 and Cyberster in Mumbai

JSW MG Motor India's luxury retail channel, MG SELECT, has unveiled special Couture Editions of the MG M9 and MG Cyberster in Mumbai. Production will be limited to 50 units of each model, with pre-reservations remaining open until prices are announced on August 3, 2026.

Limited-run models get bespoke styling

The two special editions were developed in collaboration with fashion designer Gaurav Gupta and made their public debut during the unveiling of his Light Song couture collection at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Unlike the standard models, the Couture Editions feature bespoke design elements inspired by Gupta's signature Serpent Infinity motif. According to MG, the vehicles incorporate embroidery-inspired detailing, layered finishes and handcrafted design elements intended to reflect the styling of the designer's latest collection. The Cyberster Couture Edition was also showcased on the runway during the event.

For automotive buyers, the key differentiator is exclusivity. MG SELECT has confirmed that only 50 examples each of the M9 Couture Edition and Cyberster Couture Edition will be built, making them collector-focused derivatives of the existing models rather than new product launches.

Also Read : MG M9, Cyberster prices hiked by up to ₹5 lakh

Collaboration builds on earlier project

The latest unveiling expands a partnership that began earlier this year, when MG SELECT displayed a customised Cyberster at the opening of Gaurav Gupta's menswear flagship store in New Delhi. The Mumbai showcase marks the first time the collaboration has extended to both the Cyberster and the M9 luxury MPV.

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Milind Shah, Head of MG SELECT at JSW MG Motor India said, “We believe the future of luxury lies in creating experiences that people connect with emotionally. The MG M9 and Cyberster Couture Editions are a celebration of that belief. They bring together the artistry of couture to create vehicles that are as expressive as they are innovative. They reflect our vision of building automobiles as enduring symbols of individuality, craftsmanship and modern luxury."

The designer, Gaurav Gupta, said, “Every design begins with a vision of how people experience movement. With the MG M9 and Cyberster Couture Edition, we translated the craftsmanship and sculptural philosophy of couture into the world of luxury mobility. It represents a new benchmark where design, technology and artistry coexist, redefining what a premium automotive experience can be."

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