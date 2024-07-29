JSW MG Motor shares teaser of upcoming EV. Check features it will offer

JSW MG Motor is gearing up to launch its third electric vehicle in India. The carmaker has once again teased the upcoming EV ahead of its official debut expected to take place sometime next month. The carmaker has not officially revealed the name of the electric car, which it calls an ‘intelligent CUV’, or Compact Utility Vehicle. However, it is going to be based on the Cloud EV manufactured by Wuling, MG's Chinese sibling owned by SAIC.

The teaser shared by MG Motor shows the silhouette of the upcoming electric car, which bears resemblance to the Cloud EV, showcased at the Indonesia Motor Show earlier this month. The teaser video has also revealed some of the features the electric car will offer when it is officially launched some time ahead of the festive season. MG Motor says that the electric car will offer the best of sedan and SUV worlds with its spacious interior and drivability.

MG Cloud EV: Exterior dimensions

The upcoming MG EV appears to be a hatchback, but is dubbed as a CUV for its proportions. The four-door electric car stands 4,295 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and 1,652 mm in height. To put things in perspective, the Cloud EV stands taller and wider compared to the ZS EV. It also gets 115 mm longer wheelbase compared to MG's first electric car in India.

MG Cloud EV: Features

Some of the key features of the upcoming MG electric car revealed through the teaser video include a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and seats that can recline all the way back. The Wuling Cloud EV, which is expected to heavily inspire the electric car to be launched by MG Motor, carries all these features and more. The electric car comes with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen along with a 8.8-inch digital driver display, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, 360-degree camera among others.

MG Cloud EV: Battery and Range

MG Motor has not revealed any details about the technical specifications of the upcoming electric car. However, MG is expected to offer similar battery with the EV like the Cloud EV for other markets. The Cloud EV comes with two choices of battery packs which include a 37.9 kWh unit and a 50.6 kWh unit. The smaller battery promises a range of 360 kms in a single charge, while the bigger battery claims 460 km of range.

MG Cloud EV: Launch and expected price

MG Motor is expected to launch the Cloud EV in India in September, around the festive season. The carmaker is expected to launch the electric vehicle priced under ₹20 lakh. It could be positioned below the ZS EV in MG Motor's India lineup which also includes the Comet EV. It is expected to take on Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 as some of its rivals.

