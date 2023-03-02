MG Motor's upcoming electric car for India named Comet, to debut soon

MG Motor India is working on a new compact electric vehicle for the Indian market. It will be launched in India sometime later this year. Now, the brand has announced that the new electric vehicle will be called Comet. The name derives inspiration from the iconic 1934 British airplane which participated in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race.

According to Mr. Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, “Urban mobility is at a point of inflexion where New Age solutions are needed to address both the current as well the forthcoming challenges. As we move further into the digital age, we will witness an exceedingly large number of innovations that could range from futuristic technologies to unique designs to clean mobility and many others. We at MG, through ‘Comet’, intend to take the needed decisive steps and a 'leap of faith' in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us."

MG Comet will be based on the Wuling Air EV which is already on sale in global markets. The new EV will be smaller than the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen ë-C3. MG Comet will measure around 2,900 mm in length.

Similar Products Find more Cars UPCOMING Mg Air Ev | Electric | Automatic ₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details DISCONTINUED Mg Zs Ev Electric | Automatic ₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs* **Last recorded price Add to compare View Details UPCOMING Nissan Juke ₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Skoda Slavia 999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹10 - 15 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Toyota Belta 1462 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Hyundai Stargazer Prices are currently unavailable View Details

(Also read: 2023 MG Hector facelift first drive review: Family SUV with fresh botox dose.

As of now, the details about the battery pack and the electric motor have not been revealed. It is expected that the battery pack's capacity will be slightly larger than 20 kWh. The claimed driving range on a single charge will be around 250-300 km. The power output is expected to be around 40 bhp.

What will be the highlight of the MG Comet is its interior. It will have dual screens so there is a large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster as well. There will be connected car technology on offer as well. The brand will be making some changes to the vehicle so that it suits Indian climatic conditions.

First Published Date: