MG Motor partners Shell to boost EV infrastructure with new charging stations

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jul 2024, 13:06 PM
MG Motor, which offers two electric cars in India including the Comet EV, has tied up with British oil retailer Shell to set up EV charging stations.

In an effort to increase its electric vehicle charging network across India, British-origin carmaker MG Motor has now joined hands with Shell India. The duo announced today (July 10) they have signed a strategic collaboration through which MG Motor will use Shell's retail outlets to set up more EV chargers to help its EV customers. MG Motor is one of the top electric vehicle manufacturers in India. It sells two EVs which include the Comet EV and ZS EV. It will also launch its third electric car soon which is possibly going to be the Cloud EV.

MG Motor and Shell India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday which listed out the kind of EV charging setup the duo is planning across the country. According to the deal, Shell petrol pumps spread across India will get both 50 kW and 60 kW DC fast charging outlets. Fast chargers are essential to recharge electric vehicles quicker which allows shorter pit stops and allay range anxiety among EV owners.

Also Read : MG Motor clocks record sales of ZS EV in June as electric car sales pick up

The carmaker has said that these EV chargers can be accessed by its customers through its dedicated MyMG App. One will be able to locate these EV chargers through Shell’s network discovery tool as well when activated. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at MG Motor India, said, “As India's second-largest EV manufacturer, we aim to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) ownership experience for our customers. The expansion of infrastructure will make EV fast charging more convenient, accessible and enable EV customers to plan hassle-free long-distance journeys." Sanjay Varkey, Director at Shell India Markets Private Limited, said, “Our dedication to using 100% certified renewable power combined with our ultra-fast and reliable chargers ensures that our customers enjoy a sustainable, hassle-free, and efficient charging experience."

Also Read : MG Motor ties up with India's first off-grid solar EV charging service provider

MG Motor's initiative to boost EV charging network in India

MG Motor has tied up with several companies, including multiple fuel retailers in the past to boost its EV charging network in India. Recently, the carmaker joined hands with Adani TotalEnergies and Zeon as its charging partners. It also partnered Epsilon Group for EV charging and battery recycling. Among key fuel retailers, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have also signed deals with MG Motor to allow its space to expand EV charging network.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2024, 13:06 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles MG Motor Comet EV ZS EV Electric vehicle Electric car EV EV charging stations
