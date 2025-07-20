MG M9 to launch tomorrow. Here's how much it might cost

The MG M9 all-electric three-row luxury MPV is set to be launched on July 23, i.e tomorrow. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 in New Delhi, this JSW MG Motor's flagship electric vehicle is the fifth EV to be announced for the Indian market. Booking opened in May 2025 for a token amount of ₹51,000.

The M9 will be retailed by MG Select, the premium retail network of the brand, along with the Cyberster electric sports car.

With prices expected to start at ₹70 lakh, the MG M9 will rival the likes of the Kia Carnival, while also indirectly competing with the Toyota Vellfire.The M9 is MG's first people-carrier in India and being a CBU import.

MG M9 EV: Battery and range

The MG M9 EV comes with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery with a range of 500 km on a single charge. It has a front-mounted motor producing 241 bhp and 350 Nm of torque for a top speed of 180 kmph. The battery also takes about 8.5 hours to be charged fully from 5 per cent to 100 per cent using an 11 kW charger. It also features DC fast charging, which has the capability of charging the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

MG M9 EV: Design and dimensions

The M9 measures 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,840 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,200 mm, which is wider than rivals such as the Carnival and Vellfire. The front grille is closed-off trapezoidal, LED headlamps resting on the bumper, and LED DRLs joined together above. It comes equipped with electric sliding doors, 19-inch self-healing Continental ContiSeal alloy wheels, and rear LED taillights, an electric tailgate, and roof spoiler.

MG M9 EV: Interior and features

The plush cabin features three-zone climate control, 2nd-row ottoman seats with heating, cooling, and massage, operated through a handrail-mounted touchscreen. Individual entertainment screens for rear passengers and a Chamois-wrapped dual-pane sunroof add to the ambiance, with an open feel.

The front of the MPV has a minimalist dashboard with two displays: a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 7-inch instrument panel. HVAC buttons are placed on a touch-sensitive panel underneath the infotainment screen. The centre console floats with cupholders, wireless charger, and under-arm storage. The front seats are electronically adjustable with 4-way lumbar support and ventilation.

MG M9 EV: Safety features

The M9 comes with seven airbags, ABS, ESP with auto hold, and TPMS. It also features an ADAS package consisting of Adaptive Cruise Control, Integrated Cruise Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, lane-keeping assist, a speed assist system, and a 360-degree surround view screen. While yet to be tested by Bharat NCAP, it has received five-star ratings in European and Australian NCAP crash tests.

