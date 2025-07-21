MG M9 is the latest big electric car in India: Key things to watch out for

MG M9 is the next big electric car in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Also, the all-electric three-row luxury MPV will be sold through the car manufacturer's new MG Select retail network, which is dedicated to the premium models. Through this same retail channel, MG will sell the Cyberster electric roadster as well. The MG M9 comes as a key competitor against rivals such as the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire . It is the brand's first people carrier. The carmaker is introducing it as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) product in the Indian market.

The MG M9 electric MPV is the latest electric car from the automaker after models such as Comet EV, ZS EV, and Windsor EV. Unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2025, the MG M9's booking has already commenced across India in May this year, at a token amount of ₹51,000. Now the carmaker is finally announcing the pricing of the M9 on July 21.

Here are some key highlights of the MG M9.

MG M9: Plenty of features

The MG M9 gets a cabin that is loaded with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features. It gets a 12.23-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 7.0-inch fully digital driver’s display, digital IRVM, cabin air filter, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, 13-speaker JBL sound system, leather and suede upholstery, powered front and rear seats with heating, massage, ventilation, connected car tech, etc. Also, it gets Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) functionality.

MG M9: Safety features

On the safety front, the MG M9 gets a host of features. It gets a Level 2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree surround view camera, seven airbags, front and rear disc brakes, an electronic stability program (ESP), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), etc.

MG M9: Powerful powertrain

The MG M9 EV comes powered by a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, promising a range of 500 km on a single charge. It has a front axle-mounted motor producing 245 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque. The M9 is capable of running at a top speed of 180 kmph. The battery takes about 8.5 hours to be charged fully from five per cent to 100 per cent using an 11 kW charger. It also features DC fast charging, which has the capability of charging the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

