MG M9 India-spec features, range and variants confirmed: Here's what you should know

The MG M9 all-electric three-row luxury MPV is set to be launched on our shores soon, and we now have all the details about the India-spec model. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 held in New Delhi, this is one of JSW MG Motor’s flagship electric offerings and the fifth EV for the Indian market. Bookings have been open since May 2025 for a token amount of ₹51,000.

The M9 will be sold alongside the Cyberster electric sports car via MG Select, the brand’s premium retail network. It will compete in the luxury MPV segment against the likes of the Toyota Vellfire and the Kia Carnival. This is the first people-carrier from the brand in India, and with its CBU status, it is expected to be priced between the ₹65-70 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

MG M9: Battery and range

The MG M9 EV is fitted with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, enabling a claimed range of up to 500 km on a single charge. The front-mounted electric motor makes 241 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, allowing the MPV to achieve a top speed of 180 kmph. MG says the battery can be fully charged from 5 per cent to 100 per cent in approximately 8.5 hours using an 11 kW charger. The MG M9 also supports DC fast charging, allowing the battery to go from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

MG M9: Design highlights

The three-row, seven-seater MG M9 brings a closed-off trapezoidal front grille flanked by LEDs. It offers a wheelbase of 3,200 mm and rides on 19-inch alloys.

With three rows and seven seats, the M9 measures 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,840 mm in height. Its wheelbase measures 3,200 mm, boasting larger dimensions than rivals such as the Carnival and the Vellfire. The M9 features a closed-off trapezoidal front grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps mounted on the bumper with connected LED DRLs above. It brings electric sliding doors and rides on 19-inch alloys wrapped in self-healing Continental ContiSeal tyres. The rear-end features connected LED taillights, an electric tailgate, and a roof spoiler.

MG M9: Variants and colours

The M9 EV is globally available in two variants. While both are quite identical in terms of performance and safety features, the top-spec model gets upholstered in natural leather and offers electrically adjustable ottoman seats in the second row. All seats in the first and second row for this variant additionally feature ventilation, heating, and massage functionality, which in the base variant are reserved for the second-row seats.

In India, the electric MPV will be offered in the fully loaded top-spec variant, called the Presidential Limo. It will be offered with three colour options: Metal Black, Concrete Grey, and Pearl Lustre White. The cabin gets upholstered in a natural leather and suede combo, finished in cognac brown.

MG M9: Interior amenities

The cabin has been upholstered in a natural leather and suede combo finished in cognac brown and offers a plethora of creature comforts.

The M9 offers a luxurious cabin that features a three-zone climate control system and 2nd-row ottoman seats with heating, cooling, and massage functions. Occupants can control these parameters via a touchscreen panel on the handrail. Rear passengers are treated to individual entertainment screens, and the cabin further features a Chamois-wrapped dual-pane sunroof for an expansive feel.

The front row in the MPV brings a minimalist dashboard that includes two dedicated screens: a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 7-inch instrument cluster. HVAC controls are on a touch capacitive panel below the infotainment display. The floating centre console houses cupholders, a wireless charger, and under-arm storage. Both front seats are electronically adjustable with 4-way lumbar support and come with ventilation functionality.

MG M9: Safety suite

The M9 offers 7 airbags all around, alongside features such as ABS, ESP with auto hold, and TPMS. The electric MPV further features an ADAS suite, including safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Integrated Cruise Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking System, lane driving aids, a speed assist system, and a 360-degree surround view monitor. Although it is yet to be tested by the Bharat NCAP, it has been awarded a five-star rating from both European and Australian NCAP crash tests.

