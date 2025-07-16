MG M9 EV to be launched in India on July 21st. Here's what the limousine packs…

The MG M9 all-electric three-row luxury MPV will be launching in India on July 21st. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 in New Delhi, this flagship electric model from JSW MG Motor is the fifth EV introduced for the Indian market. Bookings have been open since May 2025 against a token deposit of ₹51,000.

The M9 will be sold through MG Select, the brand’s premium retail network, alongside the Cyberster electric sports car. It aims to compete with vehicles like the Toyota Vellfire and Kia Carnival in the luxury MPV segment. This marks MG’s first people-carrier in India, and as a CBU import, it is expected to be priced between ₹65-70 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG M9 EV: Battery and range

The MG M9 EV features a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering an estimated range of 500 km per charge. Its front-mounted electric motor produces 241 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, enabling a top speed of 180 kmph. The battery can be fully charged from 5 per cent to 100 per cent in around 8.5 hours using an 11 kW charger. It also supports DC fast charging, which can take the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Also Read : MG M9 first drive review: A new era for luxury MPVs

MG M9 EV: Design and dimensions

With three rows and seven seats, the M9 measures 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,840 mm in height. Its wheelbase is 3,200 mm, making it larger than competitors like the Carnival and Vellfire. The design features a closed-off trapezoidal front grille, sleek LED headlamps mounted on the bumper, and connected LED DRLs above. It has electric sliding doors, 19-inch alloy wheels with self-healing Continental ContiSeal tyres, and rear LED taillights, an electric tailgate, and a roof spoiler.

Watch: MG M9 EV first drive review: Luxury made sustainable

MG M9 EV: Variants and colours

Globally, the M9 EV comes in two variants. While both offer similar performance and safety features, the top-spec model features natural leather upholstery, electrically adjustable ottoman seats in the second row, and offers ventilation, heating, and massage functions for both the first and second row seats.

In India, the MPV will be available only in the fully loaded top variant, called the Presidential Limo. It will be offered in Metal Black, Concrete Grey, and Pearl Lustre White, with a cabin finished in a cognac brown leather and suede blend.

Also Read : No impact of rare earth magnets shortage on production in near future: JSW MG Motor

MG M9 EV: Interior and features

The luxurious cabin includes a three-zone climate control system, 2nd-row ottoman seats with heating, cooling, and massage, controlled via a touchscreen on the handrail. Rear passengers get individual entertainment screens, and the cabin is enhanced with a Chamois-wrapped dual-pane sunroof to create an airy feel.

The front of the MPV features a minimalist dashboard with two screens: a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 7-inch instrument cluster. HVAC controls are on a touch-sensitive panel below the infotainment screen. The floating centre console includes cupholders, a wireless charger, and under-arm storage. Both front seats are electronically adjustable with 4-way lumbar support and ventilation.

MG M9 EV: Safety features

The M9 is equipped with seven airbags, ABS, ESP with auto hold, and TPMS. It also offers an ADAS suite that includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Integrated Cruise Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, lane-keeping aids, a speed assist system, and a 360-degree surround view monitor. Although yet to be tested by Bharat NCAP, it has achieved five-star ratings from European and Australian NCAP crash tests.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: