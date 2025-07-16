HT Auto
MG M9 EV to be launched in India on July 21st. Here's what the limousine packs…

MG M9 EV to be launched in India on July 21st. Here's what the limousine packs…

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Jul 2025, 19:21 pm
  • MG Motor's M9, a three-row luxury electric limousine, launches in India on July 21st.

MG M9 EV
MG M9 is the latest offering from the brand. It will be sold through the MG Select dealerships that the brand will be opening. The first MG Select dealership is already open.
There is ample amount of space for everyone in the car. There are three rows on offer and even the last row is comfortable for people with a height of 6 foot 1 inch.
The quality of the interior is quite good, with soft-touch materials used all around. There is a wireless charger, two cup holders, a centre console, and there is space in the centre to store more stuff.
The design of the MG M9 looks imposing. It features a closed trapezoidal grille—a signature of electric vehicles—accentuated by sharp, projector-style LED headlights set low in the bumper. Above, a slim full-width LED daytime-running light bar stretches across the fascia, also doubling as turn indicators. Chrome trim outlines the headlight clusters and integrates into the lower bumper, while a faux air dam adds visual depth and a sporty touch
The MG M9 EV is fitted with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, enabling a claimed range of up to 500 km on a single charge. The front-mounted electric motor makes 241 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, allowing the MPV to achieve a top speed of 180 kmph.
MG says the battery can be fully charged from 5 per cent to 100 per cent in approximately 8.5 hours using an 11 kW charger. The MG M9 also supports DC fast charging, allowing the battery to go from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.
With three rows and seven seats, the M9 measures 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,840 mm in height. Its wheelbase measures 3,200 mm, boasting larger dimensions than rivals such as the Carnival and the Vellfire.
The Ottoman seats at the rear are the place to be. The seats are very comfortable but the same cannot be said for the suspension setup. The rear seats get full electronic adjustment, ventilation function, heated function and massage as well.
Upfront, there is a small fronk that can be used to store charger, puncture repair kit and the warning triangle. The bonnet also gets hydraulic struts so that the customers does not have to lift the heavy weight.
All the settings of the vehicles are buried into the screen which means. The steering wheel does have few buttons but then again they are mounted on a single plastic panel which does not feel good.
The MG M9 EV will roll onto Indian shores on July 21st.
The MG M9 all-electric three-row luxury MPV will be launching in India on July 21st. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 in New Delhi, this flagship electric model from JSW MG Motor is the fifth EV introduced for the Indian market. Bookings have been open since May 2025 against a token deposit of 51,000.

The M9 will be sold through MG Select, the brand’s premium retail network, alongside the Cyberster electric sports car. It aims to compete with vehicles like the Toyota Vellfire and Kia Carnival in the luxury MPV segment. This marks MG’s first people-carrier in India, and as a CBU import, it is expected to be priced between 65-70 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG M9 EV: Battery and range

The MG M9 EV features a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering an estimated range of 500 km per charge. Its front-mounted electric motor produces 241 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, enabling a top speed of 180 kmph. The battery can be fully charged from 5 per cent to 100 per cent in around 8.5 hours using an 11 kW charger. It also supports DC fast charging, which can take the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

MG M9 EV: Design and dimensions

With three rows and seven seats, the M9 measures 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,840 mm in height. Its wheelbase is 3,200 mm, making it larger than competitors like the Carnival and Vellfire. The design features a closed-off trapezoidal front grille, sleek LED headlamps mounted on the bumper, and connected LED DRLs above. It has electric sliding doors, 19-inch alloy wheels with self-healing Continental ContiSeal tyres, and rear LED taillights, an electric tailgate, and a roof spoiler.

MG M9 EV: Variants and colours

Globally, the M9 EV comes in two variants. While both offer similar performance and safety features, the top-spec model features natural leather upholstery, electrically adjustable ottoman seats in the second row, and offers ventilation, heating, and massage functions for both the first and second row seats.

In India, the MPV will be available only in the fully loaded top variant, called the Presidential Limo. It will be offered in Metal Black, Concrete Grey, and Pearl Lustre White, with a cabin finished in a cognac brown leather and suede blend.

MG M9 EV: Interior and features

The luxurious cabin includes a three-zone climate control system, 2nd-row ottoman seats with heating, cooling, and massage, controlled via a touchscreen on the handrail. Rear passengers get individual entertainment screens, and the cabin is enhanced with a Chamois-wrapped dual-pane sunroof to create an airy feel.

The front of the MPV features a minimalist dashboard with two screens: a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 7-inch instrument cluster. HVAC controls are on a touch-sensitive panel below the infotainment screen. The floating centre console includes cupholders, a wireless charger, and under-arm storage. Both front seats are electronically adjustable with 4-way lumbar support and ventilation.

MG M9 EV: Safety features

The M9 is equipped with seven airbags, ABS, ESP with auto hold, and TPMS. It also offers an ADAS suite that includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Integrated Cruise Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, lane-keeping aids, a speed assist system, and a 360-degree surround view monitor. Although yet to be tested by Bharat NCAP, it has achieved five-star ratings from European and Australian NCAP crash tests.

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2025, 19:21 pm IST
